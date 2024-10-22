Breaking: Georgia’s top court reverses contempt order against Young Thug lawyer
Business

Why there’s a ray of hope for critically endangered right whales

Scientists warn the whales are still on the verge of extinction as a result of human activity.
North Atlantic Right Whale #3720 and her calf. This still image is from a drone video taken by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources under NOAA Permit 20556. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

North Atlantic Right Whale #3720 and her calf. This still image is from a drone video taken by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources under NOAA Permit 20556. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources/TNS)
By Meris Lutz
31 minutes ago

Scientists announced a rare bit of good news Tuesday for North Atlantic right whales, the most critically endangered large whale species on the planet.

An annual population estimate found the whales numbers increased slightly last year to 372, up from 358 in 2020, according to the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium.

The consortium, a collaboration among scientists, government agencies and the shipping and fishing industries, celebrated the news but warned the whale remains critically endangered as a result of human activity. Boat strikes and entanglements with fishing gear are leading causes of death among the whales, which breed off the coast of the southeastern United States in winter.

“To see the population estimate increasing gives us hope that what felt like a free fall over the past decade may be behind us,” Heather Pettis, a research scientist and chair of the consortium, said in a statement.

ExploreNew rules may protect endangered North Atlantic right whales off Georgia’s coast

“While we still have a great deal of work to do to ensure that this species not only recovers but thrives, it feels really good to be able to share a little bit of positive news,” she added.

Explore‘Dinosaur’ turtle found in Georgia, Florida now a threatened species

The estimate was the product of a collaboration between the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and includes a margin of error of about 12.

While the population numbers appeared positive for 2023, this year at least nine whales have died, the highest mortality count since 2019, with several months left to go. The consortium said those deaths could lower the population count for next year.

ExploreOpinion: Georgia is critical to the survival of North Atlantic right whales

Advocates have been pushing NOAA to finalize new speed limits for some types of boats they say would help prevent death and injury to the rare animals.

Gib Brogan, campaign director at the conservation group Oceana, said in a statement the pending speed limits could have saved some of the animals that died recently, but the plan is “gathering dust” some two years after its proposal.

“President (Joe) Biden must approve and implement the updated vessel speed rule soon, before we see moms and calves on our shores this calving season instead of in our waters,” Brogan said.

Note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with Green South Foundation and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate.

About the Author

Meris Lutz is a contributing writer covering climate, the environment and the economy. She is particularly interested in stories that explore the intersections between climate change and labor, markets, health, biodiversity, government transparency and public access to natural resources.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Right whale population grows 4% but extinction remains a threat
Placeholder Image

Credit: Justin Taylor

From displacing alligators to stranding manatees, how hurricanes disrupt wildlife
Placeholder Image

Update: Rip current statement affecting Coastal Glynn until Wednesday morning
Placeholder Image

Update: Rip current statement issued for Coastal Glynn until Wednesday morning
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Power lands federal grant to modernize its electric grid56m ago
What is Scout Living? The AJC toured the Ponce City Market tower to find out
How Atlanta plays a role in what you’ll be wearing next year
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4
Incumbent lawmaker finds race against familiar opponent harder in redrawn Georgia...
Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse