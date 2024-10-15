Gucci Mane to headline Atlanta Hawks season opener

Atlanta rap veteran Gucci Mane will perform during the halftime show of the opening night of the Hawks’ 2024-2025 season. The team announced the news in a press release sent Tuesday afternoon.

The Hawks will play a home game against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.

“Hawks’ basketball is back, and I am excited to perform at halftime,” Gucci Mane said in a statement. “The energy is always electric at State Farm Arena, and I am sure to put on a performance that will be incredibly memorable for all Hawks’ fans.