Things to Do

Gucci Mane to headline Atlanta Hawks season opener

Hawks will face off against the Nets next week
Rapper and record executive Gucci Mane performs in front of an energetic crowd on the same day he released his new album "Breath Fresh Air" at The Tabernacle on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Rapper and record executive Gucci Mane performs in front of an energetic crowd on the same day he released his new album "Breath Fresh Air" at The Tabernacle on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta rap veteran Gucci Mane will perform during the halftime show of the opening night of the Hawks’ 2024-2025 season. The team announced the news in a press release sent Tuesday afternoon.

The Hawks will play a home game against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.

“Hawks’ basketball is back, and I am excited to perform at halftime,” Gucci Mane said in a statement. “The energy is always electric at State Farm Arena, and I am sure to put on a performance that will be incredibly memorable for all Hawks’ fans.

Tickets are available via Hawks.com/tickets. Fans attending the game will receive a special red Caa-CaAaW T-shirt, courtesy of State Farm.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Hawks basketball and fans back to State Farm Arena,” said Steve Koonin, CEO for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “As we tip off the 2024-25 season by teaming up with State Farm, we are excited for success on and off the court as we remain true to Atlanta.”

The news comes on the heels of Gucci Mane’s performance at Atlanta Symphony Hall over the weekend. Along with Atlanta Pops Orchestra, the 44-year-old rapper delivered a classical rendition of his extensive discography. The show featured special guests like Quavo and OJ da Juiceman.

In August, Gucci Mane reunited with DJ Drama for the album “Greatest of All Trappers (Gangsta Grillz Edition).”

Related
Placeholder Image

Credit: Kim Evans Photography

Gucci Mane goes orchestral with symphonic performance of trap music hits

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Kim Evans Photography

Gucci Mane goes orchestral with symphonic performance of trap music hits
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks announce Sixth Man section rebranding to FanDuel 404 Crew
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Why Georgia Tech moved its 2025 game against UGA from home to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s key offseason dates are out
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jane Morton / Hub City Press

‘Little Ones’ a story collection about people who relate to animals more than humans
For the Marvelous 3, it’s stupendous to be a band again
John Oliver marvels over Waffle House’s quirks, from music to orders
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta is revamping its aircraft cabins with new seat colors, mood lighting
Georgia Tech-Georgia football game changing venues for 2025 matchup
Mall of Georgia turns 25, plans big celebration