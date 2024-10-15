Gucci Mane to headline Atlanta Hawks season opener

Atlanta rap veteran Gucci Mane will perform during the halftime show of the opening night of the Hawks’ 2024-2025 season. The team announced the news in a press release sent Tuesday afternoon.
The Hawks will play a home game against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.
“Hawks’ basketball is back, and I am excited to perform at halftime,” Gucci Mane said in a statement. “The energy is always electric at State Farm Arena, and I am sure to put on a performance that will be incredibly memorable for all Hawks’ fans.
Tickets are available via Hawks.com/tickets. Fans attending the game will receive a special red Caa-CaAaW T-shirt, courtesy of State Farm.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Hawks basketball and fans back to State Farm Arena,” said Steve Koonin, CEO for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “As we tip off the 2024-25 season by teaming up with State Farm, we are excited for success on and off the court as we remain true to Atlanta.”
The news comes on the heels of Gucci Mane’s performance at Atlanta Symphony Hall over the weekend. Along with Atlanta Pops Orchestra, the 44-year-old rapper delivered a classical rendition of his extensive discography. The show featured special guests like Quavo and OJ da Juiceman.
In August, Gucci Mane reunited with DJ Drama for the album “Greatest of All Trappers (Gangsta Grillz Edition).”
About the Author