Georgia’s top court reverses contempt order against Young Thug lawyer

“If you don’t tell me how you got this information, then you and I are going to have some problems,” Glanville told Steel.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

In a stunning decision, Glanville found the prominent defense attorney in contempt and ordered him to spend the next 10 weekends in jail.

Steel never served a day behind bars, and Glanville was ultimately recused from the longest trial in Georgia history over his handling of the matter.

Steel’s attorneys said in court filings that he did not interfere with the court’s administration of justice, that his information was protected by attorney-client privilege and that due process required Glanville to recuse from the contempt proceeding.

Georgia’s Supreme Court agreed, writing that Steel was entitled to a hearing before another judge.

“The exchange between Steel and Judge Glanville makes clear that Judge Glanville was involved in the controversy,” Presiding Justice Nels Peterson wrote. “For these reasons, a different judge should have presided over the contempt hearing, and the failure to do so requires reversal.”

Prosecutors say Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is the leader of Young Slime Life, which they contend is an Atlanta-based gang responsible for a spate of robberies, shootings and at least three murders. Defense attorneys maintain their clients are innocent and say YSL is simply the name of the Grammy winner’s record label.