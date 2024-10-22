Young Thug’s former Buckhead home up for sale

A Buckhead home once owned by rapper Young Thug is now for sale for $2.675 million.
Young Thug resided at 3511 Roxboro Road from 2016 to 2019. The home, at 10,118 square feet, has five bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms. It has been featured in music videos for rappers Lil Baby and MoneyBagg Yo and appeared in “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”
“With potential for income generation, this property could be used for investment purposes like production or rentals,” Compass said in a press release.
The home was previously sold for $1.8 million in 2019 by Young Thug to Alexander and Carmen Popovitch, according to tax records. Carmen Popovitch owns strip clubs and rented the property out for multiple parties, generating numerous noise complaints and police calls from neighbors in 2020.
The owners have listed the home multiple times for sale in recent years, dropping the price over time. It is also available for rental for $20,000 a month.
The real estate agents noted that the house is located minutes away from Phipps Plaza and features amenities such as an indoor pool connected to the main living area, multiple walk-out balconies and patios, a theater room, a full bar by the pool and a hidden room.
Young Thug is currently in the middle of a lengthy gang and racketeering trial in Fulton County.
