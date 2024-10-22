Breaking: Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican effort to restore last-minute election rules
Young Thug’s former Buckhead home up for sale

A Buckhead home at 3511 Roxboro Road is on sale. It was formerly owned by rapper Young Thus from 2016 to 2019. HOMESTAR PHOTO

A Buckhead home at 3511 Roxboro Road is on sale. It was formerly owned by rapper Young Thus from 2016 to 2019. HOMESTAR PHOTO
6 minutes ago

A Buckhead home once owned by rapper Young Thug is now for sale for $2.675 million.

Young Thug resided at 3511 Roxboro Road from 2016 to 2019. The home, at 10,118 square feet, has five bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms. It has been featured in music videos for rappers Lil Baby and MoneyBagg Yo and appeared in “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“With potential for income generation, this property could be used for investment purposes like production or rentals,” Compass said in a press release.

ExploreHow the YSL gang trial impacts Atlanta’s music scene

The home was previously sold for $1.8 million in 2019 by Young Thug to Alexander and Carmen Popovitch, according to tax records. Carmen Popovitch owns strip clubs and rented the property out for multiple parties, generating numerous noise complaints and police calls from neighbors in 2020.

ExploreBill Torpy's 2020 column about 3511 Roxboro and efforts to rein in the parties

The owners have listed the home multiple times for sale in recent years, dropping the price over time. It is also available for rental for $20,000 a month.

Atlanta rapper Young Thug reacts during the YSL trial at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Wednesday, Sept. 4., 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

The real estate agents noted that the house is located minutes away from Phipps Plaza and features amenities such as an indoor pool connected to the main living area, multiple walk-out balconies and patios, a theater room, a full bar by the pool and a hidden room.

Young Thug is currently in the middle of a lengthy gang and racketeering trial in Fulton County.

The home at 3511 Roxboro Road, formerly owned by Yung Thug, is on sale for $2.675 million. HOMESTAR PHOTO

The home at 3511 Roxboro Road in Buckhead is on sale and features this indoor pool. HOMESTAR PHOTO

Young Thug trial: Co-defendant turned witness sentenced to prison over false testimony
Home invasion led to pursuit, shooting between resident, suspects, police say
Why buying a home is harder than ever
Readers write
Atlanta-filmed ‘Hysteria!’ brings humor, gore in ‘80s ‘satanic panic’ dramedy
Zac Efron film ‘Famous’ to start shooting in Atlanta in December 2024
Stevie Wonder brings the sunshine to Atlanta
Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4
Incumbent lawmaker finds race against familiar opponent harder in redrawn Georgia...
Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse