A.M. ATL: College football’s back ... in Ireland

Plus: Georgia Power gets the drill, goats go wild, the DNC wraps up
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! Friday? Friday. Expect temperatures in the mid-80s today and closer to 90 over the weekend.

News wise, we’ve got details on a local deputy’s funeral procession, one Atlanta neighborhood’s goat problem and why Georgia Power is drilling thousands of feet into the earth’s crust.

Now. Whaddya say we journey across the Atlantic for some good ol’ American football?

***

READY TO (SHAM)ROCK

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King after scoring a touchdown in last season's game against UGA.

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia Tech helps usher in a new season of college football tomorrow when it takes on No. 10 Florida State.

In Dublin. Ireland.

Not Middle Georgia.

As the (Irish) locals might say, the game should be craic — but, like, why is it a thing?

  • The current version of the semiannual Aer Lingus Classic (named after Ireland’s biggest airline) dates back to 2016. Tech played in that one, too.

It’s a shot at more exposure, a bigger TV stage. And a different experience for the players.

“I’m excited to show them around Dublin,” said Yellow Jacket punter and Ireland native David Shanahan. “Just kind of get the whole vibe of the place. It’s a cool city.”

There’s also money. The Irish see the game as a fun way to promote tourism. And, as AJC reporter Zach Hansen reports, a chance to strengthen corporate ties with U.S. states and cities.

A healthy political and business contingent from Georgia should be at the game to rub elbows (and, let’s be honest, take advantage of an expense-able trip to Ireland).

Also coming: ESPN’s premiere preview show, College GameDay, which has never before gone international.

  • That may not be a great sign for the Jackets, however. They hold the record for most GameDay appearances without a win (five).

Godspeed, lads.

Reporter Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) and columnist Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) are in Ireland for the game. Give ‘em a follow for all the latest.

More sports news in a bit.

***

LAID TO REST

A patrol car memorial for Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham.

Credit: Alexis Stevens/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Alexis Stevens/AJC

The funeral for Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham, who died last weekend after being shot while responding to a domestic violence call, is set for this afternoon.

  • Starting at 4 p.m., the public is invited to line the procession route from West Ridge Church in Dallas to Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. Some local schools are releasing students early.
  • Cunningham’s fiancee, a fellow deputy, says she’ll never let him be forgotten.

***

POWER DRILL

This is a new one: In three rural spots across the state, Georgia Power is drilling holes thousands of feet into the Earth’s crust. They want to see if they could store carbon dioxide from their oil- and gas-powered plants down there.

***

GOATS GONE WILD

Columnist Nedra Rhone introduces us to the Kings Forest subdivision in southwest Atlanta — where folks are plum tired of the goats and sheep from a nearby ranch munching up their shrubbery and leaving … unpleasant surprises everywhere.

***

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED

Vice President Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for president.

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kamala Harris closed out the Democratic National Convention by formally accepting the presidential nomination in a speech outlining her platform and challenging voters to “chart a new way” forward.

Beyoncé did not show up, despite widespread speculation.

***

AS FOR THE REPUBLICANS ...

» GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance stopped by Valdosta to talk border security and drug trafficking.

» The AJC’s Bill Rankin profiles Steve Sadow, the large-living Atlanta attorney representing former President Donald Trump (who, by the way, attempted to make up with Gov. Brian Kemp last night.)

***

NON-IRELAND BASED SPORTS

ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Another strong pitching performance from Spencer Schwellenbach (seen above) powered the beat-up Braves to a 3-2 win and a series victory against the rival Phillies. Their deficit in the National League East now sits at six games.

***

LIVE A LITTLE!

There’s a lovely weekend on tap — and plenty of activities to choose from, too. Among them: Big Boi’s free concert at the College Football Hall of Fame and the Fox Theatre’s Summer Film Festival.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Georgia to receive $1.1 million to test for lead in schools, day cares

» Suit: Georgia Tech failed to enforce cybersecurity rules for contracts

» 11-year-old sentenced in second grader’s construction pit drowning

» Striking Southeastern workers, AT&T meet with mediator

» Former poet laureate joins Decatur Book Festival lineup

***

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 23, 1940

Somebody threw a “rather crudely constructed” dummy over the side of Stone Mountain, leaving it dangling there and causing quite a stir among onlookers.

Closer inspection revealed an effigy of Adolf Hitler.

“His face appeared to be constructed of wood or tin, painted to accentuate the black mustache and hanging forelock of the Nazi chieftain,” the Atlanta Journal reported.

ajc.com

Credit: File photo

icon to expand image

Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

ajc.com

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

AJC contributor Ben Gray captured U.S. wheelchair rugby players Chuck Aoki (left) and Josh Wheeler posing with fans before heading to Paris for the Paralympic Games, which start Wednesday. Delta Air Lines recently sent a few dozen athletes off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

***

ONE MORE THING

The Ramblin’ Wreck (Georgia Tech’s automotive mascot type thing) can’t drive to Dublin, obviously. Do you think it would make a cooler submarine or airplane?

I vote the latter, but only because the open ocean is deeply terrifying.

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.

