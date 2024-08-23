A.M. ATL: College football’s back ... in Ireland

Morning, y’all! Friday? Friday. Expect temperatures in the mid-80s today and closer to 90 over the weekend.

News wise, we’ve got details on a local deputy’s funeral procession, one Atlanta neighborhood’s goat problem and why Georgia Power is drilling thousands of feet into the earth’s crust.

Also: The FDA approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine. Which might be a good one to get, given the ongoing summer surge.

Now. Whaddya say we journey across the Atlantic for some good ol’ American football?

***

READY TO (SHAM)ROCK

Georgia Tech helps usher in a new season of college football tomorrow when it takes on No. 10 Florida State.

In Dublin. Ireland.

Not Middle Georgia.

As the (Irish) locals might say, the game should be craic — but, like, why is it a thing?

The current version of the semiannual Aer Lingus Classic (named after Ireland’s biggest airline) dates back to 2016. Tech played in that one, too.

It’s a shot at more exposure, a bigger TV stage. And a different experience for the players.

“I’m excited to show them around Dublin,” said Yellow Jacket punter and Ireland native David Shanahan. “Just kind of get the whole vibe of the place. It’s a cool city.”

There’s also money. The Irish see the game as a fun way to promote tourism. And, as AJC reporter Zach Hansen reports, a chance to strengthen corporate ties with U.S. states and cities.

A healthy political and business contingent from Georgia should be at the game to rub elbows (and, let’s be honest, take advantage of an expense-able trip to Ireland).

Also coming: ESPN’s premiere preview show, College GameDay, which has never before gone international.

That may not be a great sign for the Jackets, however. They hold the record for most GameDay appearances without a win (five).

Godspeed, lads.

Reporter Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) and columnist Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) are in Ireland for the game. Give ‘em a follow for all the latest.

More sports news in a bit.

***

LAID TO REST

The funeral for Paulding County Deputy Brandon Cunningham, who died last weekend after being shot while responding to a domestic violence call, is set for this afternoon.

Starting at 4 p.m., the public is invited to line the procession route from West Ridge Church in Dallas to Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. Some local schools are releasing students early.

from West Ridge Church in Dallas to Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. Some local schools are releasing students early. Cunningham’s fiancee, a fellow deputy, says she’ll never let him be forgotten.

***

POWER DRILL

This is a new one: In three rural spots across the state, Georgia Power is drilling holes thousands of feet into the Earth’s crust. They want to see if they could store carbon dioxide from their oil- and gas-powered plants down there.

***

GOATS GONE WILD

Columnist Nedra Rhone introduces us to the Kings Forest subdivision in southwest Atlanta — where folks are plum tired of the goats and sheep from a nearby ranch munching up their shrubbery and leaving … unpleasant surprises everywhere.

***

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED

Kamala Harris closed out the Democratic National Convention by formally accepting the presidential nomination in a speech outlining her platform and challenging voters to “chart a new way” forward.

Beyoncé did not show up, despite widespread speculation.

Before all that, U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Atlanta) used her turn in the spotlight to highlight the toll of gun violence.

***

AS FOR THE REPUBLICANS ...

» GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance stopped by Valdosta to talk border security and drug trafficking.

» The AJC’s Bill Rankin profiles Steve Sadow, the large-living Atlanta attorney representing former President Donald Trump (who, by the way, attempted to make up with Gov. Brian Kemp last night.)

***

NON-IRELAND BASED SPORTS

Another strong pitching performance from Spencer Schwellenbach (seen above) powered the beat-up Braves to a 3-2 win and a series victory against the rival Phillies. Their deficit in the National League East now sits at six games.

***

LIVE A LITTLE!

There’s a lovely weekend on tap — and plenty of activities to choose from, too. Among them: Big Boi’s free concert at the College Football Hall of Fame and the Fox Theatre’s Summer Film Festival.

Culinary adventures more your speed? Check out the Creole Food Festival or this new burger spot from a local music legend. And maybe think twice before heading to East Atlanta’s latest food hall.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 23, 1940

Somebody threw a “rather crudely constructed” dummy over the side of Stone Mountain, leaving it dangling there and causing quite a stir among onlookers.

Closer inspection revealed an effigy of Adolf Hitler.

“His face appeared to be constructed of wood or tin, painted to accentuate the black mustache and hanging forelock of the Nazi chieftain,” the Atlanta Journal reported.

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

AJC contributor Ben Gray captured U.S. wheelchair rugby players Chuck Aoki (left) and Josh Wheeler posing with fans before heading to Paris for the Paralympic Games, which start Wednesday. Delta Air Lines recently sent a few dozen athletes off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

***

ONE MORE THING

The Ramblin’ Wreck (Georgia Tech’s automotive mascot type thing) can’t drive to Dublin, obviously. Do you think it would make a cooler submarine or airplane?

I vote the latter, but only because the open ocean is deeply terrifying.

***

