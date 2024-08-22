Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? As college football season gets underway, visit the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame for free admission, new exhibits, fun experiences and a concert by Big Boi. If you’re craving sweet treats, head to Roswell for the annual Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’ and sample your choice of more than 100 flavors of the sweet treat.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

10th anniversary Celebration and Kickoff Game Football Fest

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Free. Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, 250 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-880-4800.

Celebrate the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame’s 10th anniversary in Atlanta with new exhibits and experiences, along with a 4:30 p.m. concert by Grammy-winning artist Big Boi.

Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival

Friday, Aug. 23, through Sunday, Aug. 25. $12 plus $5.50 ticket fee per movie. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499.

Watch “The Breakfast Club,” “West Side Story,” “Casablanca and other classic films on the big screen.

Georgia VegFest

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. $10 in advance, $15 at the door, free for children and adults 65 and older, $5 for students, $15 swag bag option, $25 VIP, $35 VIP Plus. Atlanta Expo Center North, 3650 Jonesboro Road SE, Atlanta.

Listen to engaging speakers and music from DJ and MZ JAZZY, sample food, visit the Family Fun Zone, more than 75 exhibitors and more.

Cobb

Family Paint & Sip

6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. $30 per person ages 2 and up. Community Center, 1250 Powder Springs St. SE, Smyrna. 678-631-5392.

Unleash your inner artist with family members and create a glow-in-the-dark painting.

‘Bonnie & Clyde the Musical’

Continuing 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. $27.44-$49.50. Marietta’s New Theatre in the Square, 11 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta. 678-664-9343.

Watch the Tony-nominated musical with a story of love, adventure and crime as well as a score combining blues, gospel and rockabilly.

Cobb County International Festival

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Free admission and parking. Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 770-528-8800.

Take part in cultural activities for the family, watch performances and sample authentic cuisine from around the world.

DeKalb

Hot Pursuit Glow Run

8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. 1551 W. Nancy Creek Drive NE, Brookhaven. $25 5K, $20 1 Mile Fun Run, free Tot Trot.

Bring the family to race in this annual glow run with all proceeds being used to support the Brookhaven Police Department’s “Shop with a Badge” Christmas Program.

25th anniversary Jazz on the Lawn

7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. $35 and up, plus fees. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.

Celebrate 25 years of Jazz on the Lawn at Callanwolde with Karla Harris and the Joe Alterman Trio.

A Night at the Museum

6-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. $55 general admission, $75 at the door, $100 VIP. Flat Rock Archives, 3956 Crossvale Road, Stonecrest.

Bring chairs or blankets to enjoy an outdoor violin concert by Demola. Food and beverages will be available to purchase onsite.

North Fulton

Miss Mary’s Ice Cream Crankin’

2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. General admission $7, family pack of four $25. Roswell United Methodist Church, 710 Mimosa Blvd. Roswell. 770-587-6980.

Sample more than 100 flavors of ice cream while supporting the Drake House’s mission of ending homelessness in the community.

The Great Southeast Pollinator Census at CNC

9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and 10:30 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Included with general admission of $14-$20, free for members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Count pollinators in an effort to learn more about these beneficial insects and help with pollinator conservation.

Celebrate the ‘80s with the Atlanta Concert Band

4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. $20, $15 for seniors 62 and up. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6120.

Put on your neon gloves, skinny ties, fingerless gloves and shoulder pads to relive great music from the ‘80s including tunes from Prince, the theme from “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “The Power of Love” from “Back to the Future.”

Gwinnett

Clear the shelters

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Free admission, adoption fees waived. Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center conference room, 884 Winder Highway, Lawrenceville. 770-339-3200.

Adopt your new best friend and enjoy hands-on activities, crafts, music, local vendors and more.

Draco, ID#104886, can't wait to meet his forever family! This affectionate 6-pound boy joined us on July 29 after he and... Posted by Gwinnett Animal Shelter on Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Atlanta Model Train Show and Sale

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. General admission $12, early admission $25 (includes dealers’ setup hours of 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.) Gas South Convention Center Exhibit Halls C and D, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 703-536-2954.

Shop at more than 350 tables to buy model railroad items in all gauges as well as railroad antiques. You’ll also be able to see several large working layouts in various gauges.

Southeast Asian Summer Festival

2-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug 25. General admission $12 per day, $6 per day adults 55 and up, free for kids 12 and under. Egg roll contestant $25, papaya contestant $25. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Join in a showcase of up to 50 vendors, a B-Boy/B-Girl Jam, an egg roll-eating competition, a papaya salad-making competition, a caged powerlifting event, and health and wellness workshop.