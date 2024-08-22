Falcons to sign A.J. Terrell to four-year, $81 million contract extension

The Falcons picked up Terrell’s $12.34 million fifth-year option for the coming season and have completed a long-term deal like they did Chris Lindstrom last year.

“Well, again, we’ll never get into those private conversations,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said at the league meetings. “Those are things that we’ll talk specifically with him and his agent about at the appropriate time. (We’ll) make everyone aware of it. But again, love A.J. and everything he’s about.”

Tennessee recently signed cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to a four-year, $76 million deal.

Terrell, a physical tackler who has matched up against the opposition’s top receiver at times, was second-team All-Pro in 2021. He has started all 61 games that he’s played in. He was drafted 16th overall in 2020.

Terrell is fine with being in a leadership position on the defense.

“Natural, I feel like coming in, I always said, in order for me to be a leader, you’ve got to hold yourself accountable,” Terrell said. “That’s what I stood on since Day One when I got here. It’s a natural transition. After years, and as time goes on, it just magically happens and falls in your lap. That’s where it’s at right now.”

Terrell gave up explosive touchdown passes to Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Evans last season. Falcons cornerbacks allowed eight touchdown passes of 20 yards or more, which was tied for third most in the NFL.