Indie rap legend Big Oomp opens smashburger restaurant

There are portraits of Big Oomp hung along the halls and walls. Joining them are news clippings related to the entrepreneur’s entertainment career, gold and platinum recording plaques honoring his contributions to chart-topping records made in Atlanta, personalized sports jerseys.

A giant set of black studio headphones are centered on the bar’s back wall. A wall greeting customers as they enter features red and black graffiti celebrating Atlanta.

Behind the wall is a small private room whose red velvet walls are adorned with golden studio microphones. The room features a shiny black table for eight guests, a large screen for private viewing and a ceiling painted to resemble a mixing board.

“It’s a museum that’s built around the success of the label,” he said.

Menu items pay tribute to cultural landmarks, schools, and catchphrases in Atlanta. The plant-based “A.U.C.” features fried mushroom, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion, topped with vegan versions of cheese, bacon and mayo. The signature “Big Oomp” comes with a double beef patty topped with bacon and a fried egg.

Each burger comes with a side of seasoned fries and BOSK sauce, a creamy garlic aioli created by executive chef William Lacey, who previously worked in restaurants like Buttermilk Kitchen. Lacey said the sauce also works well as a dip for the fries.

Other toppings, such as chili, onion rings and jalapeño peppers are available for additional cost.

Narie Roberson, Big Oomp’s daughter and BOSK’s manager, lives nearby on the edge of Mays High School and discovered BOSK’s location. She convinced her father to secure the building and allow her to manage the restaurant.

Big Oomp said Narie advised serving smashburgers instead of her father’s home recipe for thicker gourmet burgers. Her reasoning, which he followed: smashburgers would minimize labor costs and customer waiting times.

While not served smashed, BOSK also has turkey burgers, which are rounder and slightly wider than sliders, and flavorful throughout, thanks to a savory, slightly peppered seasoning blend.

The Dirty South, a single turkey patty with Swiss cheese, mushrooms and caramelized onions, has become one of BOSK’s most popular items, Roberson said. “The customers go crazy over it because they can’t find a good turkey burger anywhere nearby.”

BOSK also serves whole wings, battered or tossed in hot honey, lemon pepper and other sauces. Other hearty menu items include chicken, salmon and Philly-style patty melts, cheesy egg rolls, and franks served in toasted potato buns, named in honor of Atlanta’s pro sports teams.

The “Falcons” is topped with bacon, shredded cheese and grilled onions, while the “Hawks” dog gets chopped onions, chili, cheese and coleslaw.

Vegetable options include the spring mix house salad, crispy Brussels sprouts and fried cauliflower bites.

Roberson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he originally wanted to open a restaurant in 1998 but couldn’t decide if he wanted to sell burgers, pizza or buckets of chicken. He also considered a venue where Big Oomp Records could host events.

Growing up near Cascade Road, Roberson said his business acumen came from his father, who found success in real estate. In 1991, Big Oomp opened Brothers with a Cause in Greenbriar Mall. It was his first record store, where he specialized in offering mixtapes.

Four years later, he teamed with DJ Jelly and MC Assault to finance and start Big Oomp Records, Atlanta’s first-ever independent hip-hop record label.

The label expanded to 12 record stores in flea markets and shopping malls around Atlanta, raising its profile from its aggressive output and distribution during Freaknik. Big Oomp Records became the home to notable Atlanta hip-hop artists like Hitman Sammy Sam, Baby D, in-house producer DJ Montay and Unk.

By the mid-2000s, catchy singles like Unk’s “Walk it Out” and “2 Step,” and Flo Rida’s “Low” cracked the Top 40 on the Billboard pop charts. Roberson said achieving commercial success after making several risky investments for the regional label was long overdue.

“We were making a lot of money off mixed CDs, but I was spending a lot of money on marketing and trying to figure everything out for the label without turning a profit. It was another life for us,” he said.

Big Oomp is known for more than just his music business contributions.

He has coached Little League football at Ben Hill Recreation Center for 22 years. He also runs Mixtape Mobstaz, a subscription-based app that archives Oomp Camp mixtapes and the label’s discography, which have become collectors’ items for fans of legacy Atlanta hip-hop.

He continues to operate a retail record store at Old National Discount Mall after 32 years, and said he is venturing into producing feature films.

BOSK will expand into the neighboring space by February, adding a hookah and cigar lounge. There are also plans for additional locations around metro Atlanta.

Roberson said opening BOSK is another blueprint for aspiring entrepreneurs to follow.

“You don’t have to wait around for anyone to give you something. You can have a dream, work for it and make it come to life,” he said.

Open now.

Grand opening event: Friday, September 6. Big Oomp Studio Kitchen, 510 Fairburn Road, Suite 400, Atlanta. 470-969-5068. Boskatl.com

