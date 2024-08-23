Politics

Internet abuzz over rumored surprise DNC appearance from Beyoncé

Celebrity gossip site TMZ says the pop star will be at the convention
Beyonce, left, has given permission to Vice President Kamala Harris to use "Freedom" as her campaign song. When former President Donald Trump tried to play the song at one of his rallies, Beyonce sent him a cease-and-desist order. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Beyonce, left, has given permission to Vice President Kamala Harris to use "Freedom" as her campaign song. When former President Donald Trump tried to play the song at one of his rallies, Beyonce sent him a cease-and-desist order. (AP Photo)
By
22 minutes ago

As soon as Kamala Harris walked out for her first event as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president last month to “Freedom” by Beyoncé blaring through the speakers, rumors have swirled about a potential surprise performance in Chicago during the party’s national convention.

The song has since become Harris’ campaign song — usage that was approved by Beyoncé. But when Republican nominee Donald Trump played the song at one of his campaign rallies, the pop star sent a cease-and-desist order.

On Day Four of the convention, the day Harris will formally accept the nomination, those rumors have taken on a new life after TMZ reported that Queen Bey will be at the Democratic National Convention.

Beyoncé fan sites across social media have been trying to interpret bits of information, such as a marching band allegedly playing Queen Bey’s songs during sound check or the lone bee emoji shared from the X account of White House political director Emmy Ruiz, that could hint at an appearance from the pop star. Beyoncé fans, dubbed the Beyhive, are known for adopting bee imagery.

Ruiz later said her 6-year-old sent the message on the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Speculation has run the gamut.

Will Beyoncé show up for a surprise performance at the United Center where the convention is being held? Will she just appear in a video-recorded message of support for Harris? Is she performing at nearby Soldier Field, where there are rumors of an overflow watch party for the DNC festivities? Is it actually Taylor Swift?

Or is Thursday’s surprise guest someone completely different?

Only time will tell.

About the Author

Follow Maya Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya Prabhu on twitter

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

What to expect when Kamala Harris speaks at the DNC
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Patricia Murphy: How Democrats got their groove back
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Nancy Pelosi thanked Biden for his wins, as she said Harris will take US to new heights
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What AJC contributors want to see at the Democratic National Convention
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

JD Vance focuses on border security and drug trafficking during visit to South Georgia1h ago
McBath set to speak on final night of DNC; Vance campaigns for Trump in Georgia
Warning against noncitizen voting ordered for Georgia voting locations2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Did Orlando Arcia stare down Bryce Harper? ‘I was just enjoying my home run’
Atlanta locations used in Amazon’s ‘Jackpot!’ starring John Cena, Awkwafina
This Atlanta suburb is drawing many immigrants from the border