Internet abuzz over rumored surprise DNC appearance from Beyoncé

As soon as Kamala Harris walked out for her first event as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president last month to “Freedom” by Beyoncé blaring through the speakers, rumors have swirled about a potential surprise performance in Chicago during the party’s national convention.

The song has since become Harris’ campaign song — usage that was approved by Beyoncé. But when Republican nominee Donald Trump played the song at one of his campaign rallies, the pop star sent a cease-and-desist order.

On Day Four of the convention, the day Harris will formally accept the nomination, those rumors have taken on a new life after TMZ reported that Queen Bey will be at the Democratic National Convention.