Internet abuzz over rumored surprise DNC appearance from Beyoncé

As soon as Kamala Harris walked out for her first event as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president last month to “Freedom” by Beyoncé blaring through the speakers, rumors have swirled about a potential surprise performance in Chicago during the party’s national convention.
The song has since become Harris’ campaign song — usage that was approved by Beyoncé. But when Republican nominee Donald Trump played the song at one of his campaign rallies, the pop star sent a cease-and-desist order.
On Day Four of the convention, the day Harris will formally accept the nomination, those rumors have taken on a new life after TMZ reported that Queen Bey will be at the Democratic National Convention.
Beyoncé fan sites across social media have been trying to interpret bits of information, such as a marching band allegedly playing Queen Bey’s songs during sound check or the lone bee emoji shared from the X account of White House political director Emmy Ruiz, that could hint at an appearance from the pop star. Beyoncé fans, dubbed the Beyhive, are known for adopting bee imagery.
Ruiz later said her 6-year-old sent the message on the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
Speculation has run the gamut.
Will Beyoncé show up for a surprise performance at the United Center where the convention is being held? Will she just appear in a video-recorded message of support for Harris? Is she performing at nearby Soldier Field, where there are rumors of an overflow watch party for the DNC festivities? Is it actually Taylor Swift?
Or is Thursday’s surprise guest someone completely different?
Only time will tell.
