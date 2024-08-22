5 things to watch Friday in Falcons’ exhibition finale

Here are five things watch in the exhibition finale:

1. Field-goal kicking: Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missed three field-goal attempts in the 13-12 loss to Ravens on Saturday in the most recent outing.

It was alarming because Koo essentially has been the team’s MVP over the past four seasons and a dependable kicker. Koo, who’s 5-foot-10 and 193 pounds, was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020.

He attributed his misses to an alignment issue.

In the practice scrimmage Wednesday, he was 5-of-5 of field-goal attempts and made a 51-yarder at the buzzer before halftime.

“There will be misses, but I got to be better and making adjustments in the game,” Koo said. “I can’t have one miss become two, or three.”

2. The quarterbacks: Veteran Taylor Heinicke and rookie John Paddock worked the game against the Ravens.

Heinicke has completed 12 of 27 passes (44.4%) for 125 yards. He has a passer rating of 58.4. He played much better against the Ravens after a 4-of-11 performance against the Dolphins.

Paddock, who played at Illinois, completed 9 of 17 passes for 76 yards and took the backups on a potential game-winning drive. He has a passer rating of 65.3.

“Whenever my opportunity is going to come, I want to be ready,” Paddock said. “There is going to be an adjustment period with them. You’re not just going to go in and dominate from the jump.”

Paddock is looking forward to getting some more action.

“I’m staying sharp,” Paddock said. “Taking mental reps. Being active. Showing that I care. Trying to learn the system as best that I can even if I’m not getting an actual rep. Doing what I can mentally.”

3. The wide receivers: Chris Blair, who was on the practice squad last season, has had as spectacular exhibition season. He has caught six passes for 136 yards (22.7 yards per catch).

Heinicke and Blair, who’s 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, worked together on the practice squad last season.

The Falcons have been hit by injuries among wide receivers. Rondale Moore (knee) and Jakeem Grant Sr. (hamstring) were placed on injured reserve. Also, veteran wide receiver James Washington was released earlier this week.

“You’ve got a high level of competition going (on) there,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “We were able to see a little bit of it from the (Ravens) game with Chris Blair.”

Casey Washington, who drafted in the sixth round and played at Illinois with Paddock, had a strong game in the opener against the Dolphins.

“You’re able to see a little bit of it with (Dylan) Drummond, some of the new guys that we brought in – (Jesse) Matthews,” Morris said. “Some of those guys trying to find their spot.”

Drake London, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud have been working with the first-team offense in practices. KhaDarel Hodge is one of the top special-teams players, and tight end Kyle Pitts has been flanked out at wide receiver at times.

“Role clarity is really important when you’re talking about football and you’re talking about giving people real (opportunities) to do things,” Morris said.

4. Running-back battle: The Falcons have four running backs – Avery Williams, Jase McCellan, Carlos Washington Jr. and Spencer Brown – battling for one or maybe two spots on the roster behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier.

Williams is coming back from knee surgery and is a returner.

Washington was on the practice squad last season. McClellan was a sixth-round draft pick out of Alabama. Brown, who was signed in training camp, played with the Panthers in 2021 and 2022.

Washington has 25 carries for 64 yards (2.6 per carry). McClellan has 20 carries for 85 yards (4.3). Brown has four carries for 26 yards (6.5) and Williams has a carry for 2 yards.

5. Cornerback power: The NFL is a passing league now, and teams always seem to need cornerbacks.

Natrone Brooks, 24, who played at Southern Miss, is one of the players benefiting from playing in the exhibition games.

He spent all of last season with the Falcons on the practice squad.

Brooks, who’s 5-11 and 169 pounds, played 25 defensive snaps (37%) against the Dolphins and played 38 defensive snaps (81%) against the Ravens.

He played five seasons of football at Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) Community College (2018-19) and Southern Mississippi (2020-22).

“Everything went smooth,” Brooks said after the Ravens game. “You know corner is a game of just getting the feeling and getting the flow of the game. Once you get the flow, I feel like the plays will come to you at corner. So, it just felt good getting the start and being able to show what I can do.”

Brooks has had a couple of nice hits in the exhibition season.

“Yes sir, I know most people look at my size and think, let’s attack this guy,” Brooks said. “I have small-man syndrome. I know people are going to try me, but I got the dog in me. … I’m physical at 169 (pounds).”

Brooks is a long shot to make the roster, but he’s putting some good film out in the NFL atmosphere.

“I try not to think about it too much,” Brooks said. “I just give the glory to God.”