Georgia Tech tweaks helmet decal in nod to host Ireland

DUBLIN — In an understated but visible display, Georgia Tech will seek to honor host-country Ireland for Saturday’s game against Florida State by using a gold and white Celtic knot on the helmet stripe down the middle of the helmet.

Coach Brent Key revealed the look at his news conference Thursday at Aviva Stadium. The decal is laid on the Yellow Jackets’ white helmet. Last year, the front-to-back decal for the white helmet was one gold stripe bordered by two blue stripes except for the bowl game, when it was gold-white-gold.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to come here, have a chance to compete on Saturday, in a wonderful city and a wonderful country,” Key said.