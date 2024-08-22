Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech tweaks helmet decal in nod to host Ireland

Georgia Tech revealed the helmet decal that it will wear in Saturday's season opener against Florida State in Dublin. The Yellow Jackets will have a white and gold decal down the center of the helmet in the form of a Celtic knot, paying homage to the game's Irish hosts. (AJC photo by Ken Sugiura)

Credit: Ken Sugiura

Credit: Ken Sugiura

Georgia Tech revealed the helmet decal that it will wear in Saturday's season opener against Florida State in Dublin. The Yellow Jackets will have a white and gold decal down the center of the helmet in the form of a Celtic knot, paying homage to the game's Irish hosts. (AJC photo by Ken Sugiura)
By AJC Sports
0 minutes ago

DUBLIN — In an understated but visible display, Georgia Tech will seek to honor host-country Ireland for Saturday’s game against Florida State by using a gold and white Celtic knot on the helmet stripe down the middle of the helmet.

Coach Brent Key revealed the look at his news conference Thursday at Aviva Stadium. The decal is laid on the Yellow Jackets’ white helmet. Last year, the front-to-back decal for the white helmet was one gold stripe bordered by two blue stripes except for the bowl game, when it was gold-white-gold.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to come here, have a chance to compete on Saturday, in a wonderful city and a wonderful country,” Key said.

In 2022, Northwestern made a similar gesture with its helmets when it played Nebraska in Dublin, adding orange and green stripes to the stylized white “N” on its purple to resemble Ireland’s flag.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Tech (and Florida State) will have the chance to make a bigger imprint on Irish citizens than previous iterations of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The game will be broadcast live on free-to-air television in Ireland for the first time in the game’s history. Eight FBS games have been played here previously.

Undoubtedly, the involvement of Tech punter David Shanahan, who was born and raised in Ireland, will draw extra local attention to the game. Shanahan also spoke at the news conference and fielded a number of questions from Irish media about his history and thoughts about playing in his home country.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Brent Key on trip to Ireland: ‘We’re going over there to get into a fight’
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Iconic college football item heads to Ireland for Georgia Tech-FSU game
Placeholder Image

ACC commissioner to attend Georgia Tech game in Ireland
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech on the upswing under Brent Key after one of darkest periods in program...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech 2024 preview: Most important stretch of schedule2h ago
The AJC’s top 10 Georgia Tech football players: 2000-09
Old Dominion to perform at Helluva Block Party for Georgia Tech’s home opener
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hysub Shin and AP file

Here are the celebrities endorsing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
One of nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks, I-285 at I-20 west of Atlanta, to be rebuilt
Biggest summer COVID wave in two years in Georgia expected soon