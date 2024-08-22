Strike by Southeastern AT&T workers goes on as sides meet with mediator

Last week, the union said the company’s negotiators were not truly trying to reach an accord.

“We’re more than happy to go back to work and more than happy to serve the customers like we do every other day of the year, but until AT&T starts acting right, we’re going to be here on the picket line because they’re bargaining in bad faith,” said a statement by Eddie Maresca, president of a CWA local in Charlotte.

The workers involved include technicians, who install and service AT&T’s wireline telecommunications, including internet and phones for business and homes. Also part of the walkout are call center workers, including customer service representatives.

The region includes Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Union representatives said Thursday “service outages and delays are mounting across the Southeast.”

The company said in a statement that “until a deal is reached, we have business continuity measures in place so that we can continue to provide our customers with the great service they deserve.”

As proof of its sincerity in negotiations, AT&T cited contract agreements it has reached this year with three unions. The company said it had been the one to suggest negotiations resume under supervision of a mediator.

“We suggested the use of a federal mediator to ensure there is no question about either side’s commitment to this process,” AT&T said in a statement.

Negotiators are meeting at the AT&T offices in Atlanta, officials said.