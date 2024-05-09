Info Boxes

The Brown v Board decision, 70 years later

On May 17, 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed segregation in public schools. Here’s how that landmark decision reverberates 70 years later.

The legacy of Brown v. Board of Education in Georgia

Their stories: The children and teachers who integrated Georgia’s schools

Newspaper clippings: How the 1954 Brown decision was covered in Atlanta

Photos: How Atlanta Public Schools integrated in 1961

Opinion: 70 years after Brown, Georgia is moving in the wrong direction

Ralph McGill from 1953: One Day It Will Be Monday

ajc.com

Credit: AJC archive

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC archive

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC, AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
In TV ad, Kemp derides Georgia Supreme Court challenger Barrow

Red Lobster temporarily closes three Georgia restaurants
54m ago

Credit: Rosie Manins

County loses appeal in deputy’s trans surgery case
53m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

His $1M Airbnb burned down. Rental giant won’t cover loss

Credit: Courtesy photo

His $1M Airbnb burned down. Rental giant won’t cover loss

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Hush money trial: Trump signed the checks, Cohen testifies
19m ago
The Latest
BY THE NUMBERS
Atlanta weather resources
Metro Atlanta housing market, March to April
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta suburbs
Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case