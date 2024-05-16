Photos, release date set for Cameron Diaz/Jamie Foxx film ‘Back in Action’

Credit: John Wilson/Netflix Credit: John Wilson/Netflix

After walking on stage, Foxx said, “It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk.”

“I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something,” the actor said, referring to his health scare. “I’ve been through some things.”

“I cherish every single minute now,” Foxx added. “It’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over. When you see the tunnel, I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light.”

The film was not quite complete when he landed in the hospital so once he recuperated, he came back to Atlanta for reshoots this past January, including scenes shot at the local Tongue and Groove nightclub.

What is the movie about? The logline is as follows: “Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.”

At the Netflix upfront presentation Wednesday, Foxx and Cameron came on stage to talk to advertisers.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but after Cameron and I did ‘Any Given Sunday’ and ‘Annie’ together, we became friends in real life — and I’ve been begging her to come play with me again. We all know there’s just something about her,” Foxx said.

Cameron: “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner on-screen or off.”

