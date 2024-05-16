BreakingNews
Atlanta Dream move games against Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever to State Farm Arena
Photos, release date set for Cameron Diaz/Jamie Foxx film ‘Back in Action’

Foxx landed in the hospital last year while filming the Netflix movie in Atlanta, but has since recuperated.
By
47 minutes ago

Netflix has released the first photos of an action film reuniting Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx called “Back in Action” set to be released Nov. 15.

The movie was shot in London and Atlanta, where last February, Foxx landed in the hospital with a serious medical condition he has never defined.

He spent many months in rehab, gradually coming back to the public eye. At his first public appearance at an official event in December, he accepted a Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements to celebrate his performance in Amazon Prime’s “The Burial.”

Back In Action. (L to R) Cameron Diaz as Emily and Jamie Foxx as Matt in Back In Action. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2024.

Credit: John Wilson/Netflix

Credit: John Wilson/Netflix

After walking on stage, Foxx said, “It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk.”

“I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something,” the actor said, referring to his health scare. “I’ve been through some things.”

“I cherish every single minute now,” Foxx added. “It’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over. When you see the tunnel, I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light.”

The film was not quite complete when he landed in the hospital so once he recuperated, he came back to Atlanta for reshoots this past January, including scenes shot at the local Tongue and Groove nightclub.

What is the movie about? The logline is as follows: “Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.”

At the Netflix upfront presentation Wednesday, Foxx and Cameron came on stage to talk to advertisers.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but after Cameron and I did ‘Any Given Sunday’ and ‘Annie’ together, we became friends in real life — and I’ve been begging her to come play with me again. We all know there’s just something about her,” Foxx said.

Cameron: “I couldn’t have asked for a better partner on-screen or off.”

Back In Action. (L to R) Jamie Foxx as Matt and Cameron Diaz as Emily in Back In Action. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2024.

Credit: John Wilson/Netflx

Credit: John Wilson/Netflx

Back In Action. (L to R) Cameron Diaz as Emily and Jamie Foxx as Matt in Back In Action. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2024.

Credit: John Wilson/Netflix

Credit: John Wilson/Netflix

Back In Action. (L to R) Glenn Close as Ginny, Jamie Demetriou as Nigel, Cameron Diaz as Emily and Jamie Foxx as Matt in Back In Action. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2024.

Credit: John Wilson

Credit: John Wilson

Back In Action. (L to R) Jamie Foxx as Matt and Cameron Diaz as Emily in Back In Action. Cr. John Wilson/Netflix © 2024.

Credit: John Wilson/Netflix

Credit: John Wilson/Netflix

