A.M. ATL: A Hank Aaron mystery

***

LEGENDARY DRAMA

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The press release was innocuous enough. The home plate and bases from Hank Aaron’s historic 715th home run are to be auctioned off as part of the virtual Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction Aug. 23-25. The jersey worn in his final Braves appearance is also available.

But pretty quickly, the details started to get dicey. Specifically: How did these treasures end up at auction in the first place?

We asked the Braves. They don’t know. The auction house says the memorabilia was in the hands of the son of a “long-time Braves employee” and that “for decades, the three bases and home plate of Aaron’s historic circumnavigation languished in cardboard boxes where our consignor’s father placed them that very day until they were gifted to his son in 2016, and now consigned to auction.” The items were said to be stored at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium and Turner Field.

So who is that employee? “We do not know,” responded a spokesman for the auction house.

Further, there is question as to the mementos’ authenticity. The Baseball Hall of Fame says it has the third base from Aaron’s 715th.

Braves response: “We are working with multiple entities to explore their authenticity and whether they were improperly taken. If the provenance of these items is established, then we will take the necessary measures to ensure that they are returned to the organization so that they can be displayed for generations of fans who want to recognize Hank and his achievements.”

According to Heritage Auctions, the bases are expected to top $100,000.

Also, a part of the auction is the jersey that Aaron wore during a home run contest in Japan in November 1974, the day before he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. And, fittingly, it’s unclear how the jersey was obtained for the auction.

This might not end well.

Elsewhere in sports

Braves : Couldn’t finish off the four-game sweep, falling 6-0 to the Giants. Outfielder Jorge Soler exited the game early.

: Couldn’t finish off the four-game sweep, falling 6-0 to the Giants. Outfielder Jorge Soler exited the game early. Falcons : Continued their busy week, signing safety Justin Simmons, another former Pro Bowler.

: Continued their busy week, signing safety Justin Simmons, another former Pro Bowler. Hawks: Schedule was released. The team won’t be playing a game on MLK day.

***

FOR WHOM THE GDOT TOLLS

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Georgia Department of Transportation on Thursday picked SR 400 Peach Partners to build and operate 16 miles of express lanes on Ga. 400. It’s more than $4 billion project, and is a decision that will allow the private company to collect tolls along the route for 50 years. It’s also the most expensive project the state has ever pursued, though the terms of the deal mean taxpayers’ costs will be minimal.

Background : Ga. 400 has tolled in the past. A 50-cent toll, which every driver had to pay, was scrapped in 2013. The new toll lanes on Ga. 400 will work like other express lanes already open in the metro and will be optional for drivers to use.

: Ga. 400 has tolled in the past. A 50-cent toll, which every driver had to pay, was scrapped in 2013. The new toll lanes on Ga. 400 will work like other express lanes already open in the metro and will be optional for drivers to use. Why this matters : The long-delayed project, which at one point was slated for completion this year and now is not expected until 2031, is the first public-private partnership of its kind in Georgia.

: The long-delayed project, which at one point was slated for completion this year and now is not expected until 2031, is the first public-private partnership of its kind in Georgia. The goal: To guarantee traffic in the express lanes at 55 mph. If the lanes get backed up, Peach Partners is authorized to raise toll prices until congestion clears. GDOT has estimated that the Ga. 400 express lanes will be 30% faster than the general lanes.

***

MORE TOP STORIES

» The state’s economy added just 2,600 jobs in July, slightly fewer than average, echoing the national deceleration that has again raised concerns about a recession.

» A historic beachfront golf resort in St. Simons Island has traded hands to a group looking to renovate and breathe new life into the property.

» Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, up for reelection this fall, is facing a new series of lawsuits claiming mistreatment of inmates in the county’s long-troubled jails.

***

VOTER CERTIFICATION MATTERS

Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

The AJC published an extensive look about the risk of election delays and disputes if county election board members refuse to certify the results this year. A statewide survey by the AJC found a rising number of election board members have refused to certify elections since 2020 — almost all of them Republicans. Some of them say they might not certify this year’s election either if they’re not satisfied. Meanwhile, the State Election Board is passing new rules that could be used as a justification to withhold election certification.

One of survey’s major takeaways : At least 19 election board members across nine Georgia counties have objected to certifying elections during the past four years. Previously, votes against certifying elections were rare.

: At least 19 election board members across nine Georgia counties have objected to certifying elections during the past four years. Previously, votes against certifying elections were rare. What to watch: The State Election Board is passing new rules that could provide justification for county election board members to refuse election certification.

More political viewpoints

» Our newest contributor Meagan Hanson says don’t put conservatives in a pro-MAGA or anti-MAGA box. There are other ways to be GOP.

» Carolyn Bourdeaux says the Trump economy would not be good for Georgia.

» Studies keep saying conservatives happier than liberals. Billy Torpy asks: Why is that cup of organic herbal tea always half empty?

***

THE PRISON PROBLEM

Perhaps you didn’t heed our advice yesterday to read the incredible — and horrifying — latest installment about Georgia’s corrupt, understaffed and violent prisons. If not, here is a five-reason snapshot of why you really need to start paying attention.

Criminal enterprises operated by prisoners target the public The public is in the dark when prisoners escape or pose other risks Record violence is driving up taxpayer costs Those taxpayers are then saddled with other costs from prison system failures Most prisoners will be released one day

***

UMM, SCALPEL

Odd one here. Emory hospital removed part of a patient’s skull to allow a brain bleed to heal — but then they lost the bone and had to replace it with a synthetic material. The man was charged more than $19,000 for the “bone flap” implant he shouldn’t have needed. Now there’s a lawsuit.

***

THINGS TO DO

Plenty of options this weekend. That includes Coaster Fest and the Piedmont Park Arts Festival. Here are 13 more ideas.

ALSO READ SOME REVIEWS: ‘Felt Street,’ which is home to improvised mayhem between puppets, people | The world premiere of “Student Body”

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 16, 1948

In a truly bonkers story, the Atlanta Journal interviewed a man who broke his neck in a car crash in Phenix City, Alabama — and then rode a bus 124 miles to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Ervin Carlisle, an Atlanta native, reportedly felt he wasn’t getting proper medical care at his original hospital.

“They had me fixed up within two hours after I arrived at Grady,” he said.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

AJC photographer John Spink captured a shot of DeKalb County police investigating an alleged ATM theft attempt by smash-and-grab burglars at a CVS Pharmacy in Decatur. Part of the store’s brick facade was caved in where the suspects tried to rip out the machine. A yellow tie-down strap was left behind. This is at least the third CVS store damaged within the last five weeks.

***

ONE MORE THING

Here’s one way to make a difference: braiding hair for kids in foster care, like Clayton County’s Mallorye Crowell.

“They came in with their hair down, not smiling, low in confidence,” she said. “At the end, they were flipping their braids, smiling and taking pictures.”

***

