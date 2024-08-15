Breaking: Georgia State Capitol being evacuated due to email threat, police say
Thanks to college national championship game, no Hawks on MLK Day

The 2024-25 season start at home on Oct. 23
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
1 minute ago

The Hawks won’t play on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this season.

For that, you can blame the College Football National Championship Game.

Atlanta will host the national championship game this season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 20. For that, the long-standing tradition of the Hawks hosting a game on MLK Day takes a respite.

The NBA announced the 2024-25 schedule on Thursday.

The Hawks will open the season on Oct. 23 against the Nets. It will be the first of three at home in the first four games to open the campaign. The season ends on April 13 with a home game against the Magic. Four of the final six games are on the road.

The Hawks are scheduled for eight nationally televised games, six on NBA TV, one on TNT and one on ESPN. The games on TNT and ESPN are both against the Spurs.

As previously reported, the Hawks will take part in the NBA Cup, the In-Season Tournament last season, as part of the East Group C with the Celtics, Bulls, Cavaliers and Wizards. Those games will be played in November.

The longest homestand will be six games in March against Bucks, two straight with the Pacers, 76ers, Hornets and Clippers.

The longest road trip will be five games in December and January against the Raptors, Nuggets, Lakers, Clippers and Suns.

Here is the complete schedule:

2024

Oct. 23 vs. Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 at Washington, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4 vs. Boston, 7:45 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. New York, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nov. 9 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Boston, 7 p.m.*

Nov. 15 vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 17 at Portland, 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Nov. 20 at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Nov. 22 at Chicago, 8 p.m.*

Nov. 25 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m. NBA TV

Nov. 27 at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Nov. 29 vs. Cleveland, 2:30 p.m. NBA TV*

Nov. 30 at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Dec. 2 vs. New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 4 at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Dec. 6 vs. L.A. Lakers, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 8 vs. Denver, 6 p.m.

Dec. 10, 11, 14, 17: NBA Cup knockout rounds

Dec. 12, 13, 15, 16: NBA regular-season games

Dec. 19 at San Antonio, 9:30 p.m. TNT

Dec. 21 vs. Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 23 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 26 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28 vs. Miami, 3 p.m. NBA TV

Dec. 29 at Toronto, 6 p.m.

2025

Jan. 1 at Denver, 9 p.m.

Jan. 3 at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. NBA TV

Jan. 4 at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. NBA TV

Jan. 7 at Utah, 9 p.m.

Jan. 9 at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Jan. 11 vs. Houston, 3 p.m.

Jan. 14 vs. Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 15 at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Jan. 18 at Boston, 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 at New York, 3 p.m.

Jan. 22 vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 23 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Jan. 30 at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 1 at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Feb. 3 at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 vs. San Antonio, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Feb. 7 vs. Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 at Washington, 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 20 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 vs. Detroit, 6 p.m.

Feb. 24 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 26 at Miami, 6 p.m.

Feb. 28 vs. Oklahoma City, 7:30 p.m.

March 3 at Memphis, 8 p.m.

March 4 vs. Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

March 6 vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

March 8 vs. Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

March 10 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

March 12 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

March 14 vs. L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m.

March 16 at Brooklyn, 6 p.m. NBA TV

March 18 at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

March 22 vs. Golden State, 7 p.m.

March 23 vs. Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

March 25 at Houston, 8 p.m.

March 27 at Miami, 7 p.m.

March 30 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

April 1 vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m.

April 2 at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. New York, 3 p.m.

April 6 vs. Utah, 6 p.m.

April 8 at Orlando, 7 p.m.

April 10 at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

April 11 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

April 13 vs. Orlando, 1 p.m.

*-NBA Cup games

