Breaking: Donald Trump asks judge to delay sentencing in hush money case until after November election
Georgia Entertainment Scene

‘Idol’ winner Chayce Beckham fishes and now tours with Luke Bryan

He is at Truist Park Aug. 17.
Chayce Beckham, season 19 "American Idol" winner, released his first studio album "Bad for Me" in April, 2024 and is now doing tour dates opening for Luke Bryan including August 17, 2024 at Truist Park. Matthew Simmons

Credit: Matthew Simmons

Credit: Matthew Simmons

Chayce Beckham, season 19 "American Idol" winner, released his first studio album "Bad for Me" in April, 2024 and is now doing tour dates opening for Luke Bryan including August 17, 2024 at Truist Park. Matthew Simmons
By
15 minutes ago

Three years ago on “American Idol,” Chayce Beckham performed his autobiographical tune “23″ he had written a year earlier after a drunken driving incident.

Viewers and the judges loved it. But Beckham didn’t immediately release an album. “I was very green at the time,” he said in a recent interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Instead, he worked on his stage performance, touring all over the country and refining his songwriting chops. His record label finally released “23″ as a country single in early 2023. It took awhile for radio stations to give it spins but when listeners heard the song, they liked it. A whopping 15 months later, “23″ hit the top of the Billboard country airplay chart the same week his first studio album “Bad For Me” came out.

“It was a slow burn,” Beckham said. “God taught me patience.”

He is one of only a handful of “Idol” alums to hit that pinnacle, including Carrie Underwood (who will be an “Idol” judge in 2025), Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina and Gabby Barrett.

Now the 28-year-old California native is on the road with headliner Luke Bryan on a stadium tour that stops at Truist Park on Saturday, Aug. 17. Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.com starting at $39.75. Beckham will hit the stage at 6 p.m.

Bryan of course, has been an “Idol” judge since 2018 on ABC and saw Beckham’s promise early on.

After the show, Beckham moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and met with Bryan’s manager Kerri Edwards. He then spent a couple of days at Bryan’s home fishing. “We hung out and got to know each other,” Beckham said. “He told me, ‘Whenever you want to come fishing, here’s the code to my place.’ He invited me to Super Bowl parties. He treated me like family.”

Edwards also liked Beckham and signed him on as a client to help nurture his career.

“My biggest fear was disappearing after ‘American Idol’,” he said.

Last year, he opened 30 dates with Bryan and has done several more this year.

Beckham had to accept early on that he couldn’t just play all original music on stage when the audience wasn’t familiar with songs that had yet to land on Spotify, YouTube or radio. At first, he played plenty of familiar covers, then he’d salt in his own songs.

And he said he had to get comfortable focusing on country music after playing everything from ska and reggae to rock when he was younger.

“I grew up on country but spent a lot of time running away from it,” Beckham said. “It was kind of weird. I got older and learned how much country music meant to me.”

His current set list includes covers of acts he loves including Brooks & Dunn, Garth Brooks, Toby Keith and Tyler Childers. But he gets a kick hearing fans sing along to his newer songs such as “Drink You Off My Mind” and “Little Less Lonely.”

“I’m getting more confident with myself on stage,” Beckham said. “I still can’t believe sometimes that people want to hear me sing.”

IF YOU GO

Luke Bryan with Bailey Zimmerman, Kameron Marlowe, and Chayce Beckham

6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Truist Park, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta, ticketmaster.com.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

Latto masterfully wields her Southern sensibilities on ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea’
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Young Thug racketeering and gang trial resumes with new judge presiding
Placeholder Image

‘I don’t recall’: Young Thug witness returns to stand with familiar refrain
Placeholder Image

Credit: Nolen Ryan Photography

Usher is the latest artist to cancel a major show, but what happens now?
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@j

Atlanta’s Whole World Theatre’s ‘Improvivor’ merges ‘Survivor’ with improv
Atlanta-based CNN ‘ticker team’ eliminated in cutbacks
‘The Braxtons’ return to WE-TV in part to honor Traci, who died in 2022
Featured
Placeholder Image

Suspect in ‘horrific’ attack prayed then beat homeless Ga. man to death, police say
Georgia Democrats dream about what could have been had Atlanta landed the Democratic...
As an Atlanta architect and world champion, she knows how to pitch