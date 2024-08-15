Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Jorge Soler leaves game early due to left hamstring tightness

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler, right, celebrates with Michael Harris II (23) after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

By
Updated 45 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO – You actually cannot make this up.

On the day Michael Harris II returned, the Braves removed Jorge Soler from the game early due to left hamstring tightness – which is ironically what forced Harris out of the game in the middle of June. Soler didn’t go out to left field for the bottom of the fourth.

The severity is unknown.

It’s unclear when Soler began experiencing this. In the top of the fourth inning, he grounded out to the pitcher. He didn’t appear to pull up or give any indication he was injured.

Soler has been on fire for Atlanta. On Wednesday, he led off the game with a hit by pitch and later scored during the Braves’ five-run first inning. Soler is 11-for-31 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over his last nine games, including Wednesday.

MORE TO COME …

About the Author

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

