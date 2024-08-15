Braves’ Jorge Soler leaves game early due to left hamstring tightness

It’s unclear when Soler began experiencing this. In the top of the fourth inning, he grounded out to the pitcher. He didn’t appear to pull up or give any indication he was injured.

Soler has been on fire for Atlanta. On Wednesday, he led off the game with a hit by pitch and later scored during the Braves’ five-run first inning. Soler is 11-for-31 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over his last nine games, including Wednesday.

MORE TO COME …