Falcons strengthen their defense with Matthew Judon, Justin Simmons moves

Wrapping up the Simmons deal took a little bit more time. Fontenot was seen rushing off the practice field Thursday. He was walking briskly to his office to resume negotiations with Simmons’ Atlanta-based agent, Todd France.

The parties agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, with $7.5 million guaranteed.

“Yeah, Terry and (assistant general manager) Kyle (Smith) and (director of player personnel) Ryan (Pace), they are constantly nagging me,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “My phone rings at night. Now, it is not anybody in this building other than those three with different opportunities and thoughts and constantly searching, evaluating and looking.”

Morris now has a legitimate pass-rusher in Judon and two All-Pro safeties to help solidify the defense.

The Falcons stunned the NFL world when they drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the draft, just a month after signing quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year contract worth up to $180 million, with $100 million guaranteed.

Folks were screaming, “What about the pass rush?”

What about the cornerback position opposite of A.J. Terrell?

Well, both of the moves, the trade for Judon and the signing of Simmons address the pass rush and the secondary.

“So, those things have been talked about amongst people and different types of people for a long time,” Morris said. “It’s nonstop with those guys. That’s what I appreciate about their contributions to what we do every single day. Like that is the kind of stuff, the obsessed people that you want to be around. Those three guys are certainly obsessed at what they do. I love it, man.”

Fontenot had to explain the Penix pick while still searching to improve the defense.

“It’s like every day you come to work, you just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Morris said.

At the team’s appearance at Seckinger High in Buford on July 27, Fontenot openly discussed making the playoffs. After the recent moves, the Falcons are clearly all in on winning the NFC South and ending their six-season playoff drought.

“We all have high standards because of what we see out there (on the practice field),” Fontenot said. “We have a lot of belief in this team. We never put specific numbers on it. We just want to get the most out of this team.”

The Falcons suffered a rash of injuries during the joint practices and first exhibition game with the Dolphins. But these moves already were in the works.

“We have a tough team, and we’re getting the most of it, and you want again, for our fans, you want to represent our fans the right way,” Fontenot said. “You want them to be proud of this team.”

Morris believes the Falcons have enough players to surround Judon to help create a pass rush. The Falcons had 42 sacks last season, which ranked 21st in the league. They didn’t re-sign Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell, who had 13 of those sacks.

“It’s usually two,” Morris said. “When you’re talking about elite pass rushers, and you’re talking about having Grady (Jarrett), and you’re talking about having (David) Onyemata, who’s shown some elite traits at times, and then you add another guy with some other type of elite traits.”

In addition to Judon, Jarrett and Onyemata, the Falcons are hoping that outside linebackers Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter and James Smith-Williams can contribute. Also, inside linebacker Kaden Elliss can be used as a blitzer.

“When you have those groups of people working together, rushing as one, I think that’s what makes the elite talent,” Morris said. “It’s like working with a guy like Aaron Donald and being able to configure things around him really was helpful.”

Mike Hughes and Clark Phillips III are in a battle for the starting cornerback spot. With Jessie Bates III, Simmons and Richie Grant, the Falcons can play some big-nickel defenses. Also, Hughes and Phillips can play inside, while Simmons and Bates can match up with some of the league’s No. 2 receivers.

The Falcons received some input from Bates.

“Yeah,” Bates said. “The one thing I know about Terry is that he’s super open with stuff. He always want to communicate. I appreciate Terry for reaching out and asking what do you think about this guy, what do you think about that guy. Judon is a helluva player and great person as well.”

Bates was in the loop on Simmons signing, too.

“If there is somebody that Terry and (the front office) think can help our team, we’re more than willing to bring them in,” Bates said. “Great players and great people. Come on and join in and get on the wave because we’ve got a lot of good stuff going here in Atlanta.”