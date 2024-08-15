If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, head to Six Flags Over Georgia’s Coaster Fest for behind-the-scenes tours, lift hill walks and more exclusive activities. Or if you’re shopping for anything from infant toys to clothes for your teen, head to the Kidsignments sale at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds for some big bargains.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Popsicle 5K, 10K and half marathon

7 a.m. half marathon, 7:30 a.m. 10K and 8 a.m. 5K. Saturday, Aug. 17. 5K $32.50 through Aug. 16, $35 on race day. 10K $37.50 through Aug. 16, $40 on race day. Half marathon $52.50 through Aug. 16, $55 on race day. New Realm Brewing, 550 Somerset Terrace NE, No. 101, Atlanta.

Run your choice of a 5K, 10K or half marathon on the Beltline and finish with cold popsicles.

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Piedmont Park, 1215 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta.

Browse and buy your choice of works from around 250 painters, glass blowers, jewelers and more, see artist demonstrations, listen to live music, buy festival foods, and more.

Atlanta Underground Film Festival

Friday, Aug. 16-Sunday, Aug. 18. Single-day pass $25, three-day pass $50, individual film passes $12, all plus tax. Limelight Theater, 349 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta.

Celebrate features and shorts from around the world with filmmakers and fans.

Cobb

Coaster Fest

7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. $70 for two-day festival, valid only with park season pass, membership or $30 per day pass. Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell.

Enjoy exclusive ride times on select attractions, VIP meals, behind-the-scenes tours, lift hill walks (additional fee required, limited capacity) and more.

Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival

6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Free admission and entertainment. Adams Park, 2600 Park Drive, Kennesaw. 770-422-9714, Ext. 3223.

Join in the fun at the 23rd Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival with nonstop music, beer, interactive family fun and, of course, barbecue.

Art of the Cocktail

6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. $10 admission for nonmembers, free for members. Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta St. NE, Marietta. 770-528-1444.

Gather to see the Metro Montage XXIV exhibition, enjoy entertainment from the Sarah Nova Band and partake of a special cocktail presented by a local taproom.

DeKalb

Board Game Night

5-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. North Shallowford Road Annex, 4470 North Shallowford Road, Dunwoody.

Bring some of your favorite board games and play some of the classic ones provided while you socialize with fellow players.

Pan African Festival

2-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Decatur Square, 101 E. Court Square, Decatur.

Experience music, food, dance and discussion, and sample foods from people of African descent from around the world.

‘Hell’s Killer Kitchen’

Continuing 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, Aug. 17, plus additional dates. $70.50. Petite Violette, 2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268.

Take part in a comedic murder mystery featuring “renowned chef” Gordon Slamsey hosting a culinary competition that includes murder while you enjoy a four-course meal.

North Fulton

Healing Power of Plants

10 a.m.-noon Sunday, Aug. 18. General public $25 per person, members $20. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055, Ext. 237.

Blend your own tea, create an herbarium keepsake to take home, and learn about fighting illness and disease through the healing power of plants. You’re welcome to explore the Nature Center’s grounds afterward.

Atlanta Wedding Extravaganza

1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. General admission $10, VIP $30 for brides and grooms, $20 for guests. The Hotel at Avalon, 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-744-5750.

Meet all the vendors you’ll need to make your wedding day special as you sample treats from caterers and cake designers, hear live music for ceremonies and celebrations, view fashions, and more.

Sundays in the Park Concert

5:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Free. Town Square, 610 Atlanta St., Roswell. 770-641-3950.

Bring chairs, picnic blankets, food or beverages if you’d like and hear a selection of light classics and beautiful music from the Roswell New Horizons Dogwood Brass Quintet.

Gwinnett

Kidsignments

Continuing 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, Aug. 17. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Score deals on gently used items for infants, children, teens and expecting parents.

Cirque du Soleil: Corteo

Continuing 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. $64 and up. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth.

See amazing circus acts that help tell the story of Mauro, a clown, with music that’s both poetic and mischievous.

A Taste of Black Gwinnett

6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Free admission with food/drink selections $6, $9 and $12. Norcross Cultural Arts and Community Center, 10 College St. NW, Norcross.

Shop at Black-owned businesses, sample foods, see live entertainment and more.