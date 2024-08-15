Breaking: Contractor picked to build, operate Ga. 400 toll lanes for 50 years
Police seek help to identify street racer accused of killing mother on I-20

Tanisha Smith (left) and Della Reeves, the victim's friend and mother, spoke during a news conference Thursday afternoon at Atlanta police headquarters.

By
31 minutes ago

Nearly two weeks after her daughter was allegedly struck and killed by a street racer on I-20, Della Reeves’ face quivered with emotion as she pleaded for help finding those responsible.

“I can’t even imagine how you can live with yourself. How can you?” Reeves said as she wept during a news conference Thursday at Atlanta Police Department headquarters. “I try to forget, but I can’t.”

Her daughter, Shantea Reeves, was walking on the interstate Aug. 4 when authorities said she was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver who was racing another vehicle. On Thursday, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the vehicles involved, which investigators said reached speeds of 100 mph just prior to the wreck.

Video released by the department shows the accused racers traveling in the far left and far right lanes of the interstate just past Moreland Avenue. The vehicle in the far right lane then tries to evade a truck in front of them before striking Reeves, who was walking on the shoulder, according to investigator Timothy Zbikowski.

The car was initially identified as a black Mustang based on a witness statement, but Zbikowski said that was likely because a witness connected that type of vehicle with street racing. Police now believe it is a Lexus that is likely damaged.

Atlanta police on Thursday afternoon released video showing the vehicle accused of striking a woman who was killed on I-20 this month.

The impact of the crash sent Shantea Reeves into the middle of I-20, where she was likely struck by other vehicles, police said. At about 1:40 a.m., officers arrived and found Reeves, of Hampton, dead in the road.

“She got hit multiple times to where her body is not even intact,” Della Reeves said. “Everybody knows her. They love and know how sweet she was. She didn’t deserve it.”

Glancing at pictures of her daughter is extremely difficult now, considering “she was a replica of me,” Reeves said. The past 11 days haven’t felt real, she added. Shantea was the mother of an 11-year-old girl, who will now be cared for by her family.

Shantea Reeves, who was killed Aug. 4, had an 11-year-old daughter.

As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe page created to help the family with financial needs prior to Reeves’ Aug. 22 funeral had raised more than $13,000.

“I always help people all the time,” her mother said. “I’m just asking, please, to help me.”

Atlanta police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

