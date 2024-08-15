Breaking: Contractor picked to build, operate Ga. 400 toll lanes for 50 years
Chick-fil-A names new president and chief operating officer

Susannah Frost will become president and Cliff Robinson will become COO
Chick-fil-A has named a new president and a new chief operating officer, expanding its leadership team after the retirement of one of its top executives last year.

Susannah Frost, who is executive vice president of restaurant development and field operations for College Park-based Chick-fil-A, will step into the role of president Oct. 1. She will become the sixth president of the company since it was founded in 1967.

The appointment comes after the company’s president and chief operating officer, Tim Tassopoulos, retired at the end of last year.

Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy, the grandson of founder Truett Cathy, will continue in the chief executive role, focusing on strategy and culture, while Frost will be in charge of the core business and operations.

“Susannah has demonstrated tremendous leadership throughout the business and has the range of expertise that will help the company continue growing with care and confidence,” Cathy said in a written statement.

Frost has been overseeing the chain’s real estate portfolio and field operations for more than 3,000 restaurants. Before joining Chick-fil-A in 2007, she was a real estate attorney at Troutman Sanders. She has an undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and a law degree from Emory University.

Chick-fil-A also announced that Cliff Robinson, the company’s current chief people officer, will become COO. His responsibilities will expand to include field operations and restaurant development.

Robinson, who has worked at the company for more than 30 years, will also step into his new position Oct. 1.

