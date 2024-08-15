The appointment comes after the company’s president and chief operating officer, Tim Tassopoulos, retired at the end of last year.

Chick-fil-A CEO Andrew Cathy, the grandson of founder Truett Cathy, will continue in the chief executive role, focusing on strategy and culture, while Frost will be in charge of the core business and operations.

“Susannah has demonstrated tremendous leadership throughout the business and has the range of expertise that will help the company continue growing with care and confidence,” Cathy said in a written statement.

Frost has been overseeing the chain’s real estate portfolio and field operations for more than 3,000 restaurants. Before joining Chick-fil-A in 2007, she was a real estate attorney at Troutman Sanders. She has an undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia and a law degree from Emory University.

Chick-fil-A also announced that Cliff Robinson, the company’s current chief people officer, will become COO. His responsibilities will expand to include field operations and restaurant development.

Robinson, who has worked at the company for more than 30 years, will also step into his new position Oct. 1.