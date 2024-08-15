Cobb bans 13 more books from school libraries

Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced Thursday the removal of 13 more books from school libraries, just two weeks into the new academic year.

That makes a total of 20 books that have now been removed from district media centers.

“We did not make this decision casually, but did so after reviewing the content in question,” Ragsdale said at a school board meeting. “We are declining to provide access to materials with sexually explicit content in the same way as I’ve previously stated we decline to provide access to R-rated movies.”