Doing Good: Volunteers get kids picture-perfect for back to school

Long before she started The High Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Georgia college students pay for their education, Mallorye Crowell was into hair. Big time.
“I was a braider in middle school, high school and college as a side hustle,” said the Georgia Tech grad. “But even when I stopped after graduating college, I always have given back by doing free braids at my church or for my friends and family.”
With the school year launching this month, Crowell hit on the idea to offer free braiding services to girls in foster care across the metro area. Through her connections with different Department of Family and Children Services offices and the help of social media, she put out the call for women willing to offer their time and braiding expertise.
“I reached out through Instagram to anyone who had ‘braider’ in their bio or name,” said Crowell. “I asked if they’d be willing to donate time and talent to give free braids if they weren’t booked. I really only expected just my Facebook friends to respond.”
But Crowell quickly got seven experts signed up to work over the course of two weeks with about 20 girls at the Jim Huie Recreation Center in Jonesboro. One volunteer, KoKo Shillow, lives in Houston, but her deep Clayton County roots led her to sign on to the project.
“I grew up in Jonesboro and went to Jonesboro High,” said Shillow, who does braids in clients’ homes for a living. “I’m always coming back and forth, so I was willing to do it.”
A typical braiding session often takes four to five hours, said Shillow. And the cost can be prohibitive.
“Koko’s rates range between $250 and $300, and some people will do it for $135 to $150,” said Crowell. “Some of these children in foster care don’t have a chance to get their hair done. Case managers told us it was something they need but don’t have access to.”
The girls were treated to medium box braids that are easy to maintain, said Crowell. “They can wash their hair and refresh the perimeters to make them look new again. The style gives them longevity.”
The results were visibly impressive and provided a self-esteem boost for the children as well, said Crowell.
“They came in with their hair down, not smiling, low in confidence,” she said. “At the end, they were flipping their braids, smiling and taking pictures. It was night and day from what they looked like at the beginning. Their smiles and joy said it all.”
Crowell said she hopes to offer the free service again over the holiday break.
DOING GOOD
