Doing Good: Volunteers get kids picture-perfect for back to school

“I reached out through Instagram to anyone who had ‘braider’ in their bio or name,” said Crowell. “I asked if they’d be willing to donate time and talent to give free braids if they weren’t booked. I really only expected just my Facebook friends to respond.”

But Crowell quickly got seven experts signed up to work over the course of two weeks with about 20 girls at the Jim Huie Recreation Center in Jonesboro. One volunteer, KoKo Shillow, lives in Houston, but her deep Clayton County roots led her to sign on to the project.

“I grew up in Jonesboro and went to Jonesboro High,” said Shillow, who does braids in clients’ homes for a living. “I’m always coming back and forth, so I was willing to do it.”

A typical braiding session often takes four to five hours, said Shillow. And the cost can be prohibitive.

“Koko’s rates range between $250 and $300, and some people will do it for $135 to $150,” said Crowell. “Some of these children in foster care don’t have a chance to get their hair done. Case managers told us it was something they need but don’t have access to.”

The girls were treated to medium box braids that are easy to maintain, said Crowell. “They can wash their hair and refresh the perimeters to make them look new again. The style gives them longevity.”

The results were visibly impressive and provided a self-esteem boost for the children as well, said Crowell.

“They came in with their hair down, not smiling, low in confidence,” she said. “At the end, they were flipping their braids, smiling and taking pictures. It was night and day from what they looked like at the beginning. Their smiles and joy said it all.”

Crowell said she hopes to offer the free service again over the holiday break.

DOING GOOD

