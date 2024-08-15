Usher postpones remaining August Atlanta dates due to neck injury

Atlanta R&B singer Usher suffered a neck injury during rehearsals earlier this week and has been forced to postpone three dates at State Farm Arena until December.
He pushed back a the opening date of his Past Present Future tour on Wednesday, just hours before the concert was set to start. He had two more dates set for Friday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, Aug. 17.
Those three dates are being moved respectively to Dec. 9, Dec. 10 and Dec. 12 in the same order that they were set to happen this month.
Refunds can be attained from Ticketmaster, but tickets for the August dates will be honored.
In a statement, Usher said doctors told him to rest up this week and recuperate. He plans to start his tour instead in Washington, D.C., for a scheduled concert Aug. 20, per his doctors’ advice.
“I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an Usher show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon,” said Usher, who is 45 years old.
