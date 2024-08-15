Georgia Entertainment Scene

Usher postpones remaining August Atlanta dates due to neck injury

The three shows that were to kick off his tour have been moved to December.
Usher performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival on May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Usher performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival on May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS)
By
4 minutes ago

Atlanta R&B singer Usher suffered a neck injury during rehearsals earlier this week and has been forced to postpone three dates at State Farm Arena until December.

He pushed back a the opening date of his Past Present Future tour on Wednesday, just hours before the concert was set to start. He had two more dates set for Friday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, Aug. 17.

Those three dates are being moved respectively to Dec. 9, Dec. 10 and Dec. 12 in the same order that they were set to happen this month.

Refunds can be attained from Ticketmaster, but tickets for the August dates will be honored.

In a statement, Usher said doctors told him to rest up this week and recuperate. He plans to start his tour instead in Washington, D.C., for a scheduled concert Aug. 20, per his doctors’ advice.

“I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an Usher show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon,” said Usher, who is 45 years old.

Related
Placeholder Image

Credit: Nolen Ryan Photography

Usher is the latest artist to cancel a major show, but what happens now?
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Usher: A timeline of the superstar’s record-breaking 2024

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Usher postpones tonight’s tour opener in Atlanta ‘to rest and heal’
Placeholder Image

Credit: Nolen Ryan Photography

Usher is the latest artist to cancel a major show, but what happens now?
Placeholder Image

Cardi B, Gunna, Earth, Wind & Fire storm into Atlanta this fall for Black music fest
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend Aug. 14-21
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Aquarium’s newest exhibit Explorers Cove features two touch pools
‘Idol’ winner Chayce Beckham fishes and now tours with Luke Bryan
Atlanta’s Whole World Theatre’s ‘Improvivor’ merges ‘Survivor’ with improv
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Cleanups at Atlanta sites of past injustice advance with federal help
Georgia website to take over Affordable Care Act enrollment from healthcare.gov
How did memorabilia from Hank Aaron’s historic homer end up at auction? Or did it?