Usher postpones remaining August Atlanta dates due to neck injury

Atlanta R&B singer Usher suffered a neck injury during rehearsals earlier this week and has been forced to postpone three dates at State Farm Arena until December.

He pushed back a the opening date of his Past Present Future tour on Wednesday, just hours before the concert was set to start. He had two more dates set for Friday, Aug. 16, and Saturday, Aug. 17.

Those three dates are being moved respectively to Dec. 9, Dec. 10 and Dec. 12 in the same order that they were set to happen this month.