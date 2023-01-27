Fulton program offers mentorship series to teen boys of color

The mentorship series takes place on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Legacy Center, 3015 RN Martin St., East Point.

The Fulton County Department of Community Development, Youth and Community Services Division (YCS) launched the mentorship series during the summer of 2021 as part of the My Brother’s Keeper Fulton County Taskforce (MBKFC).