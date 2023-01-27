Fulton program offers mentorship series to teen boys of color

To attempt to curb rising youth violence throughout metro Atlanta, Fulton County is investing in the lives of teen boys and young men of color through the My Brother’s Keeper Big Brothers Anonymous Mentorship Series.
The mentorship series takes place on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Legacy Center, 3015 RN Martin St., East Point.
The Fulton County Department of Community Development, Youth and Community Services Division (YCS) launched the mentorship series during the summer of 2021 as part of the My Brother’s Keeper Fulton County Taskforce (MBKFC).
MBKFC is an initiative of the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, focusing on building safe and inclusive communities for boys and young men of color and ensuring that all young people can reach their full potential, according to a Fulton County statement.
Entitled “Big Brothers Anonymous,” the goal of this mentorship series is to support the need for positive male enrichment and essential life skills.
“With the county’s ongoing support, we are determined to highlight one of the many approaches and investments that Fulton County is making in the lives of our youth through the My Brother’s Keeper Big Brothers Anonymous Mentorship Series,” said Fulton County Youth and Community Services Division Manager Carlos Thomas.
For more information and to join the Big Brothers Anonymous Mentorship Series, contact Coordinator Reginald Crossley by email at Reginald.Crossley@fultoncountyga.gov.
