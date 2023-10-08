Sandy Springs police fighting insurance fraud

The Sandy Springs City Council recently approved a request by the Sandy Springs Police Department to enter into an agreement with the National Insurance Crime Bureau to provide access to the ISO ClaimSearch Database for insurance fraud investigations.

The SSPD has had access to the free ISO ClaimSearch database since 2019. The NICB is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to fighting insurance crime and fraud. The organization gathers and distributes information to law enforcement agencies for that purpose.

ISO ClaimSearch is used primarily by the SSPD’s detective unit and the criminal intelligence unit to further criminal investigations. Access to the database allows both parties to detect and prevent insurance-related crime more easily.

NCIB offers a hotline to report insurance fraud, or submit an anonymous tip online at 800-TEL-NICB. A Spanish form and Spanish-speaking investigative assistants are available.