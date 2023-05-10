X

Norcross looking to make Skin Alley more pedestrian friendly

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
41 minutes ago

After a lengthy discussion at the May Norcross city council meeting, council members voted 4 to 1 (with Council Member Arlene Beckles in opposition) to approve restricting through traffic on Skin Alley beginning 5 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Sunday to facilitate a more pedestrian-friendly environment.

Public comment on the issue was mixed with the most significant concern being access for deliveries to local businesses and timeliness of entry to closed areas for emergency service vehicles.

The city has made improvements to Skin Alley to allow a pedestrian walkway in the downtown business district. While vehicle access is required at both ends for parking, the ability of vehicles to drive the entire length of Skin Alley is a concern. The city will be evaluating whether the installation of temporary bollards or planters on the weekend might accomplish its goals.

City staff will be inviting input from local businesses, police, fire and emergency services.

