Gwinnett County Jail begins detainee tablet program

Taylor said the program is an opportunity to reduce recidivism through educational resources and help detainees stay in communication with family members. But it is also a tremendous money-maker for the county and the company providing the devices.

“I think it’s better for the family, when they can communicate better with people here, it’s better for the folks that are here, you know, so that they can communicate with their family,” Taylor said.

The cost of that communication is high.

Texting prices start at 50 messages for $5.50, with the largest package of 500 texts for $18, according to the county’s contract with tablet provider Securus. Video calls cost $5.95 for 30-minute increments, according to the Securus website. Regular calls cost about 16 cents a minute, in 15-minute increments, according to Blevins.

“They’re 15 minute calls, but once the call is over, you can hang up and call right back,” Blevins said.

The Prison Policy Initiative, a criminal justice think tank, says lockup facilities have made millions off the tablets.

“First, the `free’ tablets charge users at every opportunity, including above-market prices for phone calls, video chats and media,” the organization said in a 2019 press release.

Blevins also uses the tablet to watch movies, which range in price from $1.99 to $14.99.

Revenue generated in the Gwinnett program will be split between the county and Securus. Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office officials are projecting about $600,000 a year in revenue. That money will be placed in the county’s general fund, which is used to pay for county operations, including at the Sheriff’s Office.

“They (inmates) have to put money on those devices, or the families put the money on the devices as they would as if they were making a phone call,” Taylor said.

The county has made about $4 million from detainee phone calls since 2020.

A spokesperson for the Southern Center of Human Rights said it’s unclear how effective tables are at reducing recidivism. Podcasts might be helpful to someone in recovery, but it’s not a cure-all, said spokeswoman Page Dukes.

The Cobb County Detention Center also has a tablet program, which began in 2022.

“I think that healthcare is more important than podcasts and people should have access to the help that they need when they have a drug problem,” Dukes said. “Those are the things we need to be addressing if we really want to reduce recidivism.”