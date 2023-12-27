Holiday in the Park is open through Jan. 3

Six Flags Over Georgia, 275 Riverside Parkway, Austell, is hosting its Christmas event daily through Jan. 3 - except for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24 and 25.

For Holiday in the Park, online tickets are $40 daily until Dec. 29, $45 on Dec. 30 and 31 and $40 on Jan. 1-3.

For up to six people, heated VIP igloos are available for $199, including a family-style meal, sparkling cider, hot chocolate and sweets.