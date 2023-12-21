First Christmas light show is at Dixie Speedway

A drive-through display of holiday lights can be seen for the first time in Woodstock.
“Magic of Lights” is shining at the Historic Dixie Speedway, 150 Dixie Drive from 6-10 p.m. each evening through Dec. 31.
Produced by Family Entertainment Holdings, “Magic of Lights” features dozens of displays, classic Christmas favorites and digital animation - all constructed with 2 million LED lights.
In addition to the 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, there will be the 32-foot-tall animated Mattel’s Waving Christmas Barbie®, Prehistoric Christmas featuring life-sized dinosaurs and the BIGFOOT® Monster Truck.
At one carload, one price, tickets may be purchased at the gate or at tickets.MagicOfLights.com/EventPerformances.asp for $35 Mondays through Thursdays and $40 Fridays through Sundays.
No vehicle longer than 20 feet will be permitted.
For weather and other updates, visit MagicOfLights.com/woodstock.
