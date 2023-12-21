First Christmas light show is at Dixie Speedway

A drive-through display of holiday lights can be seen for the first time in Woodstock.

“Magic of Lights” is shining at the Historic Dixie Speedway, 150 Dixie Drive from 6-10 p.m. each evening through Dec. 31.

Produced by Family Entertainment Holdings, “Magic of Lights” features dozens of displays, classic Christmas favorites and digital animation - all constructed with 2 million LED lights.