Breaking: I-75 S reopens after hourslong officer-involved shooting investigation
Things to Do
Things to Do

Can’t decide on holiday entertainment? Here are helpful suggestions

Theatrical Outfit is presenting "A Christmas Story" through Dec. 24.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Theatrical Outfit

Credit: Photo courtesy of Theatrical Outfit

Theatrical Outfit is presenting "A Christmas Story" through Dec. 24.
By ArtsATL staff – ArtsATL
1 hour ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.

Current Performances

Through Dec. 18

“‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” at Stage Door Theatre. The family-friendly tale of a ragtag band of sleuths determined to figure out why Santa missed a house last year. Contact box office for ticket prices.

Through Dec. 22

“Christmas Canteen” at Aurora Theatre. For the 29th year, the Canteen includes music, comedy and lots of nostalgia. Tickets: $29-$85.

“Mother of God” at Southwest Arts Center. Mary of Nazareth is visited by an angel, and you know the rest. Or do you? Tickets: $55-$75.

Through Dec. 24

“A Christmas Carol” at Alliance Theatre. The Dickens classic comes to the Coca-Cola Stage with Scrooge, Tiny Tim and all the rest. Tickets: $36-$135.

“A Christmas Story” at Theatrical Outfit. Find out if Ralphie Parker gets his Red Ryder carbine-action, 200-shot range model air rifle. Tickets: $15-$55.

Through Dec. 30

“Invasion: Christmas Carol” at Dad’s Garage. “A Christmas Carol” twisted and skewered through comedy and improv. Tickets: $42-$57.

Coming Later This Month

Friday and Saturday

The Candybox Revue’s “Frosty Follies” at Actor’s Express. Strictly for adults, this burlesque show celebrates the season with rhinestones and “Santa’s Little Helper.” Tickets: $45-$100.

Saturday-Dec. 22

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and Then Some!)” at Stage Door Theatre. Rejecting “A Christmas Carol,” three actors decide to perform every other Christmas story ever (and more) in this romp. $15-$28.

Dec. 12-15

Christmas with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. The annual tradition includes the Atlanta Symphony Chorus, the Morehouse Glee Club and Spivey Hall Children’s Choir in much-loved carols, hymns and more. Tickets: $32-$101.

Dec. 12-22

“Black Nativity” at the Ferst Center for the Arts. A gospel musical Christmas experience written by poet and playwright Langston Hughes. Tickets: $37-$79.

Dec. 13-15

Christmas with Atlanta Master Chorale at Schwartz Center for Performing Arts. Christmas carols for a season of comfort, promise, peace and joy. Tickets $42, with discounts available.

Terminus Ballet School’s "The Nutcracker Suite," Dec. 13-15, at the Lakeside Pavilion at Serenbe Inn. Courtesy of Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre

Credit: Photo courtesy of Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre

Terminus Ballet School’s “The Nutcracker Suite” at the Lakeside Pavilion at Serenbe Inn. Terminus Student Company brings to life an immersive production of the classic, featuring snowflakes and the Sugar Plum Fairy. Tickets: $30-$75.

ExploreHoliday concerts spread Christmas cheer

Dec. 14

“Olive & Agatha’s A Gay in a Manger” at Actor’s Express. Atlanta’s comedy drag duo narrates the Nativity in their own irreverent way. Tickets: $40.

Dec. 14 and 15

Ballethnic Dance Company’s “Urban Nutcracker” at Morehouse College. The holiday classic is set on Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn Avenue in the 1940s. Ticket: $40-$80.

Dec. 17

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” featuring the Kyle Bryant Trio at Eddie’s Attic. Jazz guitarist Bryant will be joined by Travis Shaw on bass and Justin Chesarek on drums to play the soundtrack from the 1965 television special. Tickets: $20.

Dec. 18

“Merry Mighty Mo and More” at the Fox Theatre. This multifaceted evening features the Fox’s famous organ, a showing of the movie “Elf,” an a cappella group and sing-alongs. Free.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus present Handel’s "Messiah" on Dec. 19.

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Dec. 19

Handel’s “Messiah” with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. An all-time holiday special, including the popular “Hallelujah Chorus.” Tickets: $37-$83.

Vienna Boys Choir’s “Christmas in Vienna” at Byers Theatre at City Springs. The six-century-old music organization will feature Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, popular songs and holiday favorites. Tickets: $45-$80.

Dec. 20 and 21

“Christmas Extravaganza” with Ryan Horne, Nathan Angelo, Micah Dalton and Jonathan Rich at Eddie’s Attic. Four songwriters came together to play Christmas songs a decade ago, and the tradition continues. Tickets: $35

The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus’ 44th Annual Holiday Concert at the Cathedral of St. Philip. In the words of the chorus: “It Just Isn’t Christmas Until the Gay Men Sing!” Tickets: $35-$75.

Andrew Benator and Rhyn McLemore in the Alliance Theatre's production of "A Christmas Carol," continuing through Dec. 24. Courtesy of Greg Mooney.

Credit: Photo by Greg Mooney

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo by Greg Mooney

Dec. 7-26

Atlanta Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. The multimillion-dollar production features video, special effects and first-class dance. Tickets: $30-$164.

Dec. 26

“The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” at the Fox Theatre. A new take on the classic, with hip-hop dancers, a DJ, a violinist and hip-hop pioneer MC Kurtis Blow. Tickets: $42.50 and up.

Through Dec. 29

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” at Center for Puppetry Arts. Relive the 1964 animated classic with this puppet tale of two misfits on the run. Tickets: $36.75 and up.

Dec. 13-29

“Frozen: The Musical” at City Springs Theatre Company. Because the kiddos need to hear “Let It Go” just one more time! Tickets: $62-$155.

Rapper Rick Ross and the Atlanta Pops Orchestra link up for "A Holiday Affair" at Symphony Hall on Dec. 29. Courtesy of Rick Ross

Credit: Photo courtesy of Rick Ross

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Rick Ross

Dec. 29

“Rick Ross: A Holiday Affair” at Symphony Hall. The legendary rapper joins the Atlanta Pops Orchestra for hip-hop infused with orchestral sounds. Tickets: $112-$625.

Dec. 7-31

“Madeline’s Christmas” at Horizon Theatre. The adventures of 12 little girls in Paris based on the Ludwig Bemelmans book and produced in collaboration with the Atlanta Children’s Theatre Company. Tickets: $15-$20.

Dec. 31

“Michelle Malone New Year’s Eve Duo Show” at Eddie’s Attic. The Atlanta-based singer-songwriter has two New Year’s Eve shows, the second featuring a full band. Tickets: Start at $35.

“New Year’s Eve with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra” at Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs. The orchestra plays audience favorites from the cancan to the Blue Danube waltz. Tickets: $48.50-$80.80.

ArtsATL logo

Credit: ArtsATL

icon to expand image

Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (artsatl.org) is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. ArtsATL, founded in 2009, helps build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

ArtsATL staff
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image
Wrapping up as Alliance’s Scrooge, Chris Kayser talks past, present, future
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of the Grand Hyatt Atlanta

More than 15 food and drink events to check out this December around metro Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Cirque du Soleil brings a classic Christmas tale to the Fox
Placeholder Image
The pickle ornament and 4 other Christmas traditions only Americans do
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Paul Sebastian

An adventurer’s guide to Anime Weekend Atlanta1h ago
15 things to do this weekend: Oakland’s ‘spirit,’ holiday fun runs, more1h ago
Mike Cooley tries to ‘let it flow’ when playing Drive-By Truckers songs solo1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image
YSL juror: ‘There wasn’t a smoking gun’ in lengthy Atlanta gang trial
Promised Druid Hills High renovations to cost millions more. Now what?
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann avoid home foreclosure yet again