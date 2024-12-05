Can’t decide on holiday entertainment? Here are helpful suggestions

Through Dec. 22

“Christmas Canteen” at Aurora Theatre. For the 29th year, the Canteen includes music, comedy and lots of nostalgia. Tickets: $29-$85.

“Mother of God” at Southwest Arts Center. Mary of Nazareth is visited by an angel, and you know the rest. Or do you? Tickets: $55-$75.

Through Dec. 24

“A Christmas Carol” at Alliance Theatre. The Dickens classic comes to the Coca-Cola Stage with Scrooge, Tiny Tim and all the rest. Tickets: $36-$135.

“A Christmas Story” at Theatrical Outfit. Find out if Ralphie Parker gets his Red Ryder carbine-action, 200-shot range model air rifle. Tickets: $15-$55.

Through Dec. 30

“Invasion: Christmas Carol” at Dad’s Garage. “A Christmas Carol” twisted and skewered through comedy and improv. Tickets: $42-$57.

Coming Later This Month

Friday and Saturday

The Candybox Revue’s “Frosty Follies” at Actor’s Express. Strictly for adults, this burlesque show celebrates the season with rhinestones and “Santa’s Little Helper.” Tickets: $45-$100.

Saturday-Dec. 22

“Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and Then Some!)” at Stage Door Theatre. Rejecting “A Christmas Carol,” three actors decide to perform every other Christmas story ever (and more) in this romp. $15-$28.

Dec. 12-15

Christmas with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. The annual tradition includes the Atlanta Symphony Chorus, the Morehouse Glee Club and Spivey Hall Children’s Choir in much-loved carols, hymns and more. Tickets: $32-$101.

Dec. 12-22

“Black Nativity” at the Ferst Center for the Arts. A gospel musical Christmas experience written by poet and playwright Langston Hughes. Tickets: $37-$79.

Dec. 13-15

Christmas with Atlanta Master Chorale at Schwartz Center for Performing Arts. Christmas carols for a season of comfort, promise, peace and joy. Tickets $42, with discounts available.

Terminus Ballet School’s “The Nutcracker Suite” at the Lakeside Pavilion at Serenbe Inn. Terminus Student Company brings to life an immersive production of the classic, featuring snowflakes and the Sugar Plum Fairy. Tickets: $30-$75.

Dec. 14

“Olive & Agatha’s A Gay in a Manger” at Actor’s Express. Atlanta’s comedy drag duo narrates the Nativity in their own irreverent way. Tickets: $40.

Dec. 14 and 15

Ballethnic Dance Company’s “Urban Nutcracker” at Morehouse College. The holiday classic is set on Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn Avenue in the 1940s. Ticket: $40-$80.

Dec. 17

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” featuring the Kyle Bryant Trio at Eddie’s Attic. Jazz guitarist Bryant will be joined by Travis Shaw on bass and Justin Chesarek on drums to play the soundtrack from the 1965 television special. Tickets: $20.

Dec. 18

“Merry Mighty Mo and More” at the Fox Theatre. This multifaceted evening features the Fox’s famous organ, a showing of the movie “Elf,” an a cappella group and sing-alongs. Free.

Dec. 19

Handel’s “Messiah” with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. An all-time holiday special, including the popular “Hallelujah Chorus.” Tickets: $37-$83.

Vienna Boys Choir’s “Christmas in Vienna” at Byers Theatre at City Springs. The six-century-old music organization will feature Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, popular songs and holiday favorites. Tickets: $45-$80.

Dec. 20 and 21

“Christmas Extravaganza” with Ryan Horne, Nathan Angelo, Micah Dalton and Jonathan Rich at Eddie’s Attic. Four songwriters came together to play Christmas songs a decade ago, and the tradition continues. Tickets: $35

The Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus’ 44th Annual Holiday Concert at the Cathedral of St. Philip. In the words of the chorus: “It Just Isn’t Christmas Until the Gay Men Sing!” Tickets: $35-$75.

Dec. 7-26

Atlanta Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. The multimillion-dollar production features video, special effects and first-class dance. Tickets: $30-$164.

Dec. 26

“The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” at the Fox Theatre. A new take on the classic, with hip-hop dancers, a DJ, a violinist and hip-hop pioneer MC Kurtis Blow. Tickets: $42.50 and up.

Through Dec. 29

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” at Center for Puppetry Arts. Relive the 1964 animated classic with this puppet tale of two misfits on the run. Tickets: $36.75 and up.

Dec. 13-29

“Frozen: The Musical” at City Springs Theatre Company. Because the kiddos need to hear “Let It Go” just one more time! Tickets: $62-$155.

Dec. 29

“Rick Ross: A Holiday Affair” at Symphony Hall. The legendary rapper joins the Atlanta Pops Orchestra for hip-hop infused with orchestral sounds. Tickets: $112-$625.

Dec. 7-31

“Madeline’s Christmas” at Horizon Theatre. The adventures of 12 little girls in Paris based on the Ludwig Bemelmans book and produced in collaboration with the Atlanta Children’s Theatre Company. Tickets: $15-$20.

Dec. 31

“Michelle Malone New Year’s Eve Duo Show” at Eddie’s Attic. The Atlanta-based singer-songwriter has two New Year’s Eve shows, the second featuring a full band. Tickets: Start at $35.

“New Year’s Eve with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra” at Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs. The orchestra plays audience favorites from the cancan to the Blue Danube waltz. Tickets: $48.50-$80.80.

