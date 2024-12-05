The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lights up in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Fifty-thousand multi-colored lights were illuminated on Rockefeller Center's iconic Christmas tree Wednesday evening to cheers from the crowds gathered to witness the annual New York City tradition.

The giant Norway spruce, which this year hails from a tiny Massachusetts town, is also topped with a Swarovski star crown featuring 3 million crystals.

The 74-foot-high (23-meter-high) tree was cut down last month in West Stockbridge and trucked to Rockefeller Plaza. Wednesday night's ceremony marked the culmination of the tree's long journey to New York, which began in 2020 when the center's head gardener spotted the tree and asked its owners if they'd consider donating it.