What would the Grinch do if he took over the Polar Express and decided Marietta was the next Whoville?

He’d have a hard time coming up with a better plan than using his newfound locomotive power to lay siege to the Marietta Square by shutting down every railroad crossing in the area during the thick of the holiday shopping season.

Rail freight company CSX will shut down seven railroad crossings around downtown Marietta nearly simultaneously Thursday and Friday for maintenance. The closures, which seem to be the product of unfortunate timing rather than the Grinch’s ill will toward Christmas, are expected to create traffic headaches in the area.