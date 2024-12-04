Breaking: Freezing temps linger in metro Atlanta after flurries fall in North Georgia
Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Railroad crossings around Marietta Square to shut down for maintenance

Most will close starting Thursday for 24 to 48 hours
CSX will shut down seven railroad crossings around downtown Marietta later this week.
CSX will shut down seven railroad crossings around downtown Marietta later this week.
By
1 hour ago

What would the Grinch do if he took over the Polar Express and decided Marietta was the next Whoville?

He’d have a hard time coming up with a better plan than using his newfound locomotive power to lay siege to the Marietta Square by shutting down every railroad crossing in the area during the thick of the holiday shopping season.

Rail freight company CSX will shut down seven railroad crossings around downtown Marietta nearly simultaneously Thursday and Friday for maintenance. The closures, which seem to be the product of unfortunate timing rather than the Grinch’s ill will toward Christmas, are expected to create traffic headaches in the area.

ExploreFuture of Gwinnett, Cobb rideshare programs uncertain despite ridership increase

According to the city of Marietta, CSX contractors are tentatively scheduled to begin work on the railroad crossings Thursday. Work at each crossing is expected to take 24-48 hours to complete. Six locations are scheduled to shut down Thursday, while a seventh will close Friday.

Affected railroad crossings include:

  • East Dixie Avenue
  • Waverly Way
  • Whitlock Avenue
  • Mill Street
  • Polk Street
  • Kennesaw Avenue
  • Marble Mill Road (closing Friday)

Anyone with questions can contact CSX directly 404-350-5156.

A map of the railroad crossings to be shut down around the Marietta Square beginning Thursday.

Credit: City of Marietta

icon to expand image

Credit: City of Marietta

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Travelers who waited to make Thanksgiving trips are hitting the biggest crowds so far
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

More than 3 million travelers screened at US airports in a single day. That's a record
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Santa's annual train visit delivers hope and magic to one corner of coal country
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

The worst Thanksgiving traffic expected today
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

WEATHER
Freezing temps linger in metro Atlanta after flurries fall in North Georgia32m ago
Goodwill turns to technology to train welders without getting burned35m ago
Eshé Collins leads in runoff for Atlanta citywide council seat
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photos

Remaining Young Thug defendants acquitted of murder, gang charges, ending Georgia’s...
Peach Pass users should check accounts before upcoming updates
Our latest dining guide: Check out 33 Georgia diners worth the trip