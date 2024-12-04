What would the Grinch do if he took over the Polar Express and decided Marietta was the next Whoville?
He’d have a hard time coming up with a better plan than using his newfound locomotive power to lay siege to the Marietta Square by shutting down every railroad crossing in the area during the thick of the holiday shopping season.
Rail freight company CSX will shut down seven railroad crossings around downtown Marietta nearly simultaneously Thursday and Friday for maintenance. The closures, which seem to be the product of unfortunate timing rather than the Grinch’s ill will toward Christmas, are expected to create traffic headaches in the area.
According to the city of Marietta, CSX contractors are tentatively scheduled to begin work on the railroad crossings Thursday. Work at each crossing is expected to take 24-48 hours to complete. Six locations are scheduled to shut down Thursday, while a seventh will close Friday.
Affected railroad crossings include:
- East Dixie Avenue
- Waverly Way
- Whitlock Avenue
- Mill Street
- Polk Street
- Kennesaw Avenue
- Marble Mill Road (closing Friday)
Anyone with questions can contact CSX directly 404-350-5156.
