Atlanta expands public food truck program

Through a process managed by the Department of City Planning, individuals may apply to request that existing on-street parking in or near commercial districts is designated for food trucks during certain times and days of the week.

Under the new program, applications for new food truck areas will be reviewed to determine if the proposed location meets all criteria and requirements for food truck parking designation. Applicants will have the opportunity to include letters of support from stakeholders such as adjacent business and property owners, and community-based organizations. Prior to final approval, the proposed food truck location will be submitted for review and comment to the Neighborhood Planning Unit (NPU) in which the proposed area is located. Upon final approval, signage will be constructed to designate the area for food trucks and the hours and days of the week they may operate.