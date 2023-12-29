Wild Georgia: Making plans for 2024? Resolve to spend more time in nature

• Visit some of Georgia’s 49 state parks, most of which have superb hiking and walking trails from which an abundance of native flora and fauna can be observed. Several parks offer guided nature walks during the year. For a lineup, visit explore.gastateparks.org/events.

• Go on wildflower walks in early spring and early fall. The Georgia Botanical Society leads several such walks around the state each year. For a schedule, visit gabotsoc.org. My favorite spring wildflower walk is in late March on the Shirley Miller Wildflower Trail in North Georgia’s Walker County.

• Hike, walk, fish or raft in one of the 15 riverside units of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area — one of the nation’s premier urban greenways and one of the National Park Service’s most biologically diverse parks.

• For something different, dig in the dirt for a prized mineral or gem — or just some pretty rocks — at Graves Mountain in Lincoln County. An old mining site, it is world-famous as a mineral collecting spot — open to the public two weekends per year, in April and October. For more information, go to gamineral.org/ft/commercial/ftgravesmain.html.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon will be last quarter on Wednesday. Venus rises in the east a few hours before sunrise. Jupiter is high in the east at sunset. Saturn is in the southwest just after dark.

