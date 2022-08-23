Vote for the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Week 10

Coaches teach young athletes about hard work, passion and good sportsmanship — skills that are just as important off the field — and can instill a lifelong love of the game.
This summer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Braves are teaming up to honor the youth baseball and softball coaches who are making a difference on the field and in their communities.
“We would like to recognize the outstanding coaches in Georgia providing our young athletes with exceptional playing experience. The most important thing to know is the fundamentals, but there is so much more than that,” the Braves said in a statement.
This is the last week of voting, and this week’s nominees have all demonstrated outstanding dedication to providing youth athletes with exceptional playing experiences. Check out their profiles and vote for your favorite. Not only will the winning coaches be profiled in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but each will also receive a $100 gift card from Kroger and a baseball autographed by a Braves player.
Voting is open through Sunday. The winner will be announced the following week on the Braves Coach of the Week page.
J.P. Adams
According to Cindy Horne, who nominated J.P. Adams, the coach “has given so much dedication and direction to every player on our team. He inspires them daily to reach their goals. He has taught so much more than just baseball, and for that we will be forever grateful.”
Preston Readdy
According to nominator Trent Anderson, as head coach of the Georgia Implulse team out of Pike County, Preston Readdy “coached our team to a 28-12 season, winning the North Georgia State Championship for 8U-KP.” At the time of the nomination, Anderson said the team would be headed to Panama City, Florida, for the Grand Slam World Series.
Michael Wingfield
Brittany Hewell said she nominated Michael Wingfield (photo not available) because “he’s coached my boys for years! He cares about the kids, and his love for baseball and the kids shows.
