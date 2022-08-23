ajc logo
Vote for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Week 10

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Great coaches can instill a lifelong love of the game

Coaches teach young athletes about hard work, passion and good sportsmanship — skills that are just as important off the field — and can instill a lifelong love of the game.

This summer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Braves are teaming up to honor the youth baseball and softball coaches who are making a difference on the field and in their communities.

“We would like to recognize the outstanding coaches in Georgia providing our young athletes with exceptional playing experience. The most important thing to know is the fundamentals, but there is so much more than that,” the Braves said in a statement.

This is the last week of voting, and this week’s nominees have all demonstrated outstanding dedication to providing youth athletes with exceptional playing experiences. Check out their profiles and vote for your favorite. Not only will the winning coaches be featured in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but each will also receive a $100 gift card from Kroger and a baseball autographed by a Braves player.

Vote for your favorite coach

Voting is open through Sunday. The winner will be announced the following week on the Braves Coach of the Week page.

Casey Daniel

Coach Casey Daniel (no photo provided) was nominated by Casey Messing, who praised all three of her daughter’s coaches, but singled out Daniel to honored.

“Our three amazing coaches are a positive light in my daughter’s life, where she is encouraged and supported by these role models that she never knew she never knew she needed in her life,” Messing wrote.

Combined ShapeCaption
Eric Ordorica has been nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Contributed photo

Credit: Contributed photo

Eric Ordorica has been nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Contributed photo

Credit: Contributed photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Eric Ordorica has been nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Contributed photo

Credit: Contributed photo

Credit: Contributed photo

Eric Ordorica

According to nominator Steve Brooks, Eric Ordorica played his college baseball in California. “He was drafted into the minor leagues, reaching the High ‘A’ level,” Brooks wrote. “He has brought his extensive knowledge of baseball to girls fast pitch softball. The team has had a very good year, going 26-12-3.

“Their progress has been significant due to the exceptional coaching delivered by coach Eric and the other fine coaches,” Brooks continued. “The girls are the beneficiaries of coach Eric’s experience as a player and a coach. His teaching process involves a level of seriousness and commitment that is required to build a successful team, while not forgetting that it is a game to be enjoyed. I believe he would be an excellent choice for Braves Coach Of The Week.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Jonathan Wood has been nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Contributed photo

Credit: Contributed photo

Jonathan Wood has been nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Contributed photo

Credit: Contributed photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Jonathan Wood has been nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Contributed photo

Credit: Contributed photo

Credit: Contributed photo

Jonathan Wood

Not only does Jonathan Wood coach Tiffany Forsyth’s daughter in softball, “he teaches the girls sportsmanship and life skills,” she wrote in her nomination. “The girls love him so much. He goes above and beyond. This past season, he even continued to coach and pitch to our girls with a torn ligament in his ankle. He amazes me everyday. He loves coaching and he loves those girls!”

Previous Braves Softball Coaches of the Week

Week 1: Wes Ward

Week 2: Jackey Felker

Week 3: Emily Barnard

Week 4: Tony Maldonado

Week 5: Nicole Black

Week 6: Kevin Pittman

Week 7: Josh Burris

Week 8: Garrett Roberts

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

