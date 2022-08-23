Vote for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Week 10

Casey Daniel

Coach Casey Daniel (no photo provided) was nominated by Casey Messing, who praised all three of her daughter’s coaches, but singled out Daniel to honored.

“Our three amazing coaches are a positive light in my daughter’s life, where she is encouraged and supported by these role models that she never knew she never knew she needed in her life,” Messing wrote.

Combined Shape Caption Eric Ordorica has been nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo Combined Shape Caption Eric Ordorica has been nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo

Eric Ordorica

According to nominator Steve Brooks, Eric Ordorica played his college baseball in California. “He was drafted into the minor leagues, reaching the High ‘A’ level,” Brooks wrote. “He has brought his extensive knowledge of baseball to girls fast pitch softball. The team has had a very good year, going 26-12-3.

“Their progress has been significant due to the exceptional coaching delivered by coach Eric and the other fine coaches,” Brooks continued. “The girls are the beneficiaries of coach Eric’s experience as a player and a coach. His teaching process involves a level of seriousness and commitment that is required to build a successful team, while not forgetting that it is a game to be enjoyed. I believe he would be an excellent choice for Braves Coach Of The Week.”

Combined Shape Caption Jonathan Wood has been nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo Combined Shape Caption Jonathan Wood has been nominated for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo Credit: Contributed photo

Jonathan Wood

Not only does Jonathan Wood coach Tiffany Forsyth’s daughter in softball, “he teaches the girls sportsmanship and life skills,” she wrote in her nomination. “The girls love him so much. He goes above and beyond. This past season, he even continued to coach and pitch to our girls with a torn ligament in his ankle. He amazes me everyday. He loves coaching and he loves those girls!”

Previous Braves Softball Coaches of the Week

Week 1: Wes Ward

Week 2: Jackey Felker

Week 3: Emily Barnard

Week 4: Tony Maldonado

Week 5: Nicole Black

Week 6: Kevin Pittman

Week 7: Josh Burris

Week 8: Garrett Roberts