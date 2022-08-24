Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Austin Hamilton, Martinez-Evans Little League

“Martinez-Evans Little League is where I have been volunteering my time for the last two years and have watched my team win a victory in the championship game and have seen them get to the championship game three times,” Hamilton told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I coach in all the seasons and in the summer we play in All Stars. I have been coaching since my oldest was two years old and, now in the fall, he’s on the travel ball team for the Columbia County Cannons.”

To Hamilton, coaching comes with great responsibility. It’s a responsibility that he proudly accepts.

“Outside of the kids’ parents, coaches are the next biggest influence in a young kids life,” he said. “I pride myself in being a steward of the game and being a role model for these boys to look up to. I have been playing baseball my whole life. My coaches molded me into the man I am today and I hope I can have that impact on the boys I am coaching. It has been an awesome few years watching the differences in how the boys develop throughout the seasons.

“I love watching them grow and see how happy they get when they prove to themselves they can succeed when they set their minds to it.”

Now a Braves Coach of the Week winner, Hamilton plans to keep helping his community however he can.

“Thank you so much for all those those that voted for me,” Hamilton said. “It gives me a better reason to move forward with my best effort for the boys I coach. It wasn’t about the prizes, it’s about teaching the boys on my team that good sportsmanship always pays off on and off the field.”