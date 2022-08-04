Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Chase Timms, East Cherokee Baseball

“I fell in love with baseball at an early age,” he said. “The coaches I had as a kid really helped show me how to play the game and I think this is a big reason why coaching for me is such a passion now.”

A board member for the volunteer organization, Timms coaches two teams — a head coach for his 10-year-old son’s team and an assistant coach for his 13-year-old son’s team — and he handles the organization’s travel ball program, field maintenance and concessions.

When it comes to coaching, Timms said it’s all about growth.

“Our seasons just finished up — both teams did very well,” he said. “Teams and players had a very successful season. The thing I’m always most proud of is the growth of each individual player.”

That player growth is just one part of how Timms wants to positively affect his community.

“Coaching baseball in my community allows me to stay active, stay young and teach the game to my boys and their teammates,” he said. “So many aspects of the game of baseball can also help kids be successful in their daily lives. Some examples are: hard work, teamwork, success, failure.”

It’s a community that Timms wants to see grow larger and greater.

“To families in Atlanta that are thinking about team sports, baseball specifically, as options for their children, do it!” Timms said. “Team sports help kids meet new friends, tackles obstacles together and are great options for exercise and health.”

To those that have supported him, especially his loving family, Timms said that he is incredibly grateful.

“Me, my wife and our kids love our community and our extended baseball family,” he said. “I’m extremely honored and humbled to receive this award. And a very extra special Thank You to the best mother-in-law in the world, Jenny Huff, for nominating me.”