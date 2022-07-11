Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Vincent Altimari, Paulding Youth Baseball League

“My grandsons have learned so much from coach Vince. His love for the game shines through on to all the kids that he coaches,” Lyon wrote. “There is nobody more deserving for this award than him. He coaches with his whole heart. If he could live at the baseball park he would. He is always willing to help coach or help whenever he is needed.”

His players’ effort and excitement “make me the proudest of my teams,” Altimari said. “You don’t have to win the game to be great. The only person each kid needs to compete with is themselves. As long as they are continuing to improve their skills, and having fun while doing it, they are the winners in my book.”

As the Braves Softball Coach of the Week, Barnard will receive a $100 Kroger gift card and a baseball autographed by an Atlanta Braves player.

Previous Braves Baseball Coaches of the Week

Week 1: Doug Spence

Week 2: Dustin Rutledge