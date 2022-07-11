Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Vincent Altimari, Paulding Youth Baseball League

Sports have always been a huge part of Vincent Altimari’s life. “I personally learned a lot about life from athletics, and I wanted to pass on some of those lessons to the next generation, and teach them to have fun while doing it,” he said.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Braves are teaming up all summer long to honor local youth baseball and softball coaches for making a positive impact on their communities through our Braves Coach of the Week series. This week we’re honoring Altimari, who received more than half the votes in our weekly poll.
“Vince always goes the extra mile for youth sports,” Angie Housley wrote in her nomination of Altimari. “He puts his whole heart into coaching. He gives his time and energy to the kids and treats them all as kids with potential. Vince is a good coach who wants to better the player as an individual as well as a team mate.”
As a coach in the Paulding County Youth Baseball League at New Hope Park, Altimari said he enjoys not just the game, but also watching his team grow and “learn to trust each other.”
That’s why James Lyon said he nominated Altimari.
“My grandsons have learned so much from coach Vince. His love for the game shines through on to all the kids that he coaches,” Lyon wrote. “There is nobody more deserving for this award than him. He coaches with his whole heart. If he could live at the baseball park he would. He is always willing to help coach or help whenever he is needed.”
His players’ effort and excitement “make me the proudest of my teams,” Altimari said. “You don’t have to win the game to be great. The only person each kid needs to compete with is themselves. As long as they are continuing to improve their skills, and having fun while doing it, they are the winners in my book.”
