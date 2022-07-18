ajc logo
Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Daniel Griffin, Talkin’ Baseball

Daniel Griffin is the Week 4 Braves Baseball Coach of the Week.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Blue Sox 10U coach received 60.3% of the votes in Week 4 voting

As coach of the Talkin’ Baseball Blue Sox 10U team, Daniel Griffin “works hard with our kids to develop as baseball players and outstanding young men,” Tina Plousis wrote in her nomination of Griffin.

According to Plousis, Griffin “holds them to high standards and encourages responsibility on and off the field.”

It seems she isn’t the only person who feels this way, because Griffin was voted the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week with 60.3% of the votes.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Braves are teaming up all summer to honor local youth baseball and softball coaches for making a positive impact on their communities through our Braves Coach of the Week series.

“I am very fortunate that these young men and their families allow me to coach them in the greatest game on Earth,” Griffin said.

“I became a coach to try to help develop the youth players on how to understand and play the game the right way,” he added, “as well as develop skill sets for each in every fundamental part of baseball.”

Griffin said his favorite part of coaching is actually working with the young players. “Everyone is different in their development, and it’s very rewarding when each player sees the fruits of their labor on and off the field.”

The Canton resident said he is most proud of the hard work his players put in.

“They — players and parents — have bought into the process of development and hard work,” he said. “We hold everyone accountable, and they all understand that, but they each have the drive to become better ballplayers and individuals in the community.”

As the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week, Griffin will receive a $100 Kroger gift card and a baseball autographed by an Atlanta Braves player.

Previous Braves Baseball Coaches of the Week

Week 1: Doug Spence

Week 2: Dustin Rutledge

Week 3: Vincent Altimari

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

