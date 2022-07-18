Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Daniel Griffin, Talkin’ Baseball

“I became a coach to try to help develop the youth players on how to understand and play the game the right way,” he added, “as well as develop skill sets for each in every fundamental part of baseball.”

Griffin said his favorite part of coaching is actually working with the young players. “Everyone is different in their development, and it’s very rewarding when each player sees the fruits of their labor on and off the field.”

The Canton resident said he is most proud of the hard work his players put in.

“They — players and parents — have bought into the process of development and hard work,” he said. “We hold everyone accountable, and they all understand that, but they each have the drive to become better ballplayers and individuals in the community.”

As the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week, Griffin will receive a $100 Kroger gift card and a baseball autographed by an Atlanta Braves player.

