Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Stephen Scott, Seminole County Recreation

“The last two seasons, the Seminole Co. All Stars became back to back state champions, having won the 11-12 Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone State Championships while finishing third place at the 2021 Dixie Youth World Series in Laurel, Miss. and again finishing in third place at the 2022 Dixie Youth World Series in Anderson, South Carolina,” Scott told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

While Scott certainly has a history of success on the field, it’s not all about the wins for the community leader.

“I am most proud of the team for winning the DYB Sportsmanship Award at both world series,” he said. “In 2021, the Georgia champs were the only team to attend the Sunday morning church service for all the players in every age group and division in Laurel.”

Having started playing at a young age, Scott said that teaching others about baseball is more about life lessons.

“Baseball is a game of failure,” he said. “A great hitter fails 7 out of 10 times. I feel it is important to teach the boys the importance of not giving up and moving forward despite all odds, much like life.

“Baseball offers numerous life lessons. It is a team sport, everyone has a job to do on every play and situation, regardless of whether the ball is hit your way. It teaches preparation, diligence, and determination.”