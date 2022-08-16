Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Stephen Scott, Seminole County Recreation

The votes are in, and the next Braves Baseball Coach of the Week winner is Stephen Scott. A Seminole County Recreation youth baseball coach, Scott locked down 51% of the votes for the honor.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Braves are partnering to spotlight youth baseball and softball coaches that have shown exemplary leadership within their communities. Each week, a winner is awarded a $100 Kroger gift card and a baseball signed by the Atlanta Braves. According to Terry Scott, it’s the coach’s passion that sets him apart.
“He has a deep respect for the great game of baseball combined with an unconditional love for today’s youth,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Stephen has the determination to lead, the courage to make a profound difference in each boy’s life, and the strength to bring out the champion in each youth. Stephen has a way of making each boy on the team feel loved and respected.”
A father to four children and a husband, Scott works in agriculture. When not with his family back home in Donalsonville or out in the fields, Scott is coaching baseball. The Jakin native coaches his son’s team, Croom Aviation, at Seminole County Recreation and the South Georgia Dragons, 12u travel ball World Series contenders.
“The last two seasons, the Seminole Co. All Stars became back to back state champions, having won the 11-12 Dixie Youth Baseball Ozone State Championships while finishing third place at the 2021 Dixie Youth World Series in Laurel, Miss. and again finishing in third place at the 2022 Dixie Youth World Series in Anderson, South Carolina,” Scott told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
While Scott certainly has a history of success on the field, it’s not all about the wins for the community leader.
“I am most proud of the team for winning the DYB Sportsmanship Award at both world series,” he said. “In 2021, the Georgia champs were the only team to attend the Sunday morning church service for all the players in every age group and division in Laurel.”
Having started playing at a young age, Scott said that teaching others about baseball is more about life lessons.
“Baseball is a game of failure,” he said. “A great hitter fails 7 out of 10 times. I feel it is important to teach the boys the importance of not giving up and moving forward despite all odds, much like life.
“Baseball offers numerous life lessons. It is a team sport, everyone has a job to do on every play and situation, regardless of whether the ball is hit your way. It teaches preparation, diligence, and determination.”
