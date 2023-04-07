X

TikTok dad reviews newborn son, recommends everyone get one in hilarious video

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
TikTok’s The Davis Family have been posting relatable family-oriented hijinks for years. Now the social media influencers are melting the internet’s heart with dad’s review of his newborn son.

Like in any other TikTok product review, dad starts the video by hoisting up his newborn son for the camera. From there, he offers his honest review of having a baby.

“Hey guys, I’m back with another review today,” he said. “This is my little boy. I just got him about two months ago. Good quality hair. The cheeks are very chunky and very kissable. He does this cute little thing where he pokes out his lips like this (gestures), makes you want to kiss him even more. The clothes, I got it for around $20, $30.”

@thedavisfamily.4

Lmao gone head and get you one #foryoupage #couplegoals #babyboy #babyreview #investingexplained

♬ original sound - 🫶🏽 Love 😮‍💨
The TikTok dad was quick to point out the negatives as well.

“You can get clothes from anywhere, diapers as well,” he said. “Overall, he’s a pretty good baby, until he’s hungry. He goes crazy. But, I recommend babies for any family, for starting families. If you already have a family, I recommend more babies. You know what I’m saying?”

The comments to the video are just as pure-hearted and entertaining.

“Delivery takes about 9-10 months,” K.U.E.E.N was quick to comment. “Do you have a promo code?” Christina NP added. “I’m on a budget.

“After about 12 years, mine started flipping out,” Bearded Boomer commented. “Sure enough, this was right after the warranty expired!”

“This obstetrician mom is obsessed with your new item,” Mama Doctor Jones said. “Excellent review. 10/10 would recommend.”

