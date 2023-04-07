TikTok dad reviews newborn son, recommends everyone get one in hilarious video

“You can get clothes from anywhere, diapers as well,” he said. “Overall, he’s a pretty good baby, until he’s hungry. He goes crazy. But, I recommend babies for any family, for starting families. If you already have a family, I recommend more babies. You know what I’m saying?”

The comments to the video are just as pure-hearted and entertaining.

“Delivery takes about 9-10 months,” K.U.E.E.N was quick to comment. “Do you have a promo code?” Christina NP added. “I’m on a budget.

“After about 12 years, mine started flipping out,” Bearded Boomer commented. “Sure enough, this was right after the warranty expired!”

“This obstetrician mom is obsessed with your new item,” Mama Doctor Jones said. “Excellent review. 10/10 would recommend.”