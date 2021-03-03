Next Marvel series on Disney+ shooting in Atlanta: “She-Hulk” starring Tatiana Maslany

The next Disney+ series shooting at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville will be “She-Hulk” starring Tatiana Maslany, best known for her multiple roles in the award-winning Canadian sci-fi thriller “Orphan Black.”
The new series is scheduled to shoot at Trilith from April 12 to August 30, 2021, and will likely air on the streaming service sometime in 2022.
Disney+ creates pseudonyms for the shows while they are in production. “She-Hulk” is called “Clover.”
Maslany will play Jennifer Walters, a brilliant attorney who, after an injury, receives an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner, who is the Hulk. She acquires a milder version of the Hulk condition that turns her into a larger, more powerful green-hued version of herself but enables her to retain her personality, her intelligence and most of her emotional control. There are rumors Mark Ruffalo of “Hulk” fame will pop in at least for an episode or two.
Filming was supposed to start last summer but the pandemic pushed back the schedule.
Other Disney+ shows shot at Trilith (formerly Pinewood) so far include the current hit “WandaVision,” the upcoming “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” (out March 19) starring Anthony Mackie, “Loki” (set for June release) starring Tom Hiddleston, and “Hawkeye” featuring Jeremy Renner.