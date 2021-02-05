‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ production stopped after sexual abuse allegations

Deadline.com reports that VH1 has suspended production of the reality show “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” after unspecified sexual abuse charges by an unnamed accuser against the stars Tameka “Tiny” Cottle and Tip “T.I.” Harris.
The Atlanta-based reality show has been shooting season four since December with VH1 originally planning to air it in the spring, but the Deadline story said that release date has been pushed back.
“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” VH1 said in a statement. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”
Former friend Sabrina Peterson last week claimed T.I. pulled a gun on her. She then received accounts from other women about stories of alleged sexual abuse from T.I. and Tiny, which Peterson later posted as Instagram stories of screengrabs from her private exchanges with women. One of those unnamed accusers has hired attorney Lisa Bloom to represent her.
The publicists representing T.I. and Tiny released this statement: “Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harris’ have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”