‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ production stopped after sexual abuse allegations

The Atlanta-based reality show has been shooting season four since December with VH1 originally planning to air it in the spring, but the Deadline story said that release date has been pushed back.

“We are aware of the allegations, and while they are not connected to our show, we have reached out to T.I. and Tameka Harris, as well as local and state officials,” VH1 said in a statement. “Given the serious nature of the allegations, we have decided to suspend production in order to gather more information.”