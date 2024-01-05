Da Brat, Yacht Rock Revue, Tasha Cobbs Leonard are Hawks half-time performers

Gospel artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard, hip-hop legend Da Brat and Yacht Rock Revue will be performing this month at Atlanta Hawks home games at State Farm Arena.
Atlanta-based Yacht Rock Revue, who largely cover 1970s and 1980s songs and can annually fill Cadence Bank Amphintheatre at Chastain Park twice over, will be the halftime show on Wednesday, Jan. 10, when the Hawks play the Philadelphia 76ers.
“We’re gonna throw down retro smooth jams like Human Highlight Film dunks,” said Nick Niespodziani of Yacht Rock Revue in a press releaase. “Let’s go Hawks!”
As part of the team’s sixth annual Pride Night, Da Brat, who has a reality show on WE-TV “Brat Loves Judy” and co-hosts the syndicated talk show “Dish Nation,” will perform at halftime against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Jan. 17.
Gospel-winning Leonard, who grew up in Georgia and now lives in Greenville, South Carolina, will be singing on Faith & Family Night on Friday, Jan. 12, during a game against the Indiana Pacers.
“As a proud Georgia native, I can’t wait to cheer on the home team and share in this unique blending of culture and community during Faith & Family Night,” Leonard said.
To buy tickets for these games, visit Hawks.com/tickets.
