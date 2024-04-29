BRIEFS: ‘Miller’s Girl’ lands on Netflix; gaming exec Tim Minard wins award

Cartersville resident Jade Halley Bartlett wrote the screenplay and shot part of the film in her own house in late summer and early fall 2022.

All the characters in this Gothic-style movie are “morally and ethically gray, which is closer to life,” Bartlett told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in January. “It feels like a heightened fairy tale. But the reality is they are not perfect villains or perfect victims. I consider this a romantic horror.”

Tim Minard, chief executive officer of Duluth-based Eclipse Gaming, was named Entertainment Entrepreneur of the Year by Georgia Entertainment, which provides news, analysis and commentary about the film, broadcast, music and gaming industries.

Eclipse Gaming develops slot machine games for casinos. Minard, who has been in Atlanta for 24 years, is also a major investor in film projects and various family fun and entertainment centers in Georgia such as Stars and Strikes Bowling Centers, Fairway Social, Roaring Social, and Pickle and Social.

“We were impressed with all the behind the scenes work he has done in Georgia to further film and entertainment,” said Randy Davidson, who runs Georgia Entertainment. “In our dealings covering the industry, his name would appear consistently either as an investor or advisor on many projects.”

Minard said he was humbled by the honor.

“My biggest contribution to the creative and entertainment industry has been my commitment of time, effort and resources applied to building successful projects and companies within it,” he said. “Not just my own, but helping others with their projects and companies.”