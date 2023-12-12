CBS affiliate Atlanta News First crew held hostage for 90 minutes

Two Atlanta News First reporters were held hostage by a man Monday night in Clayton County, but police were able to apprehend him without incident.
Reporter Asia Wilson and photojournalist Lauren Swaim were inside their ANF news van getting ready to do a live report in the parking lot of the Clayton County Sheriff’s office just before 11 p.m. Monday when a man approached them, saying he had a gun and threatened to shoot them if they called for help.
About 90 minutes later, the police arrested Brandon R. Logan, identified by police as a homeless man in Jonesboro. He was later charged with terroristic threats, false imprisonment, public drunk, obstructing/hindering emergency phone call, simple battery, simple assault, and loitering or prowling.
A judge Tuesday set the bond at $11,000 and a preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 24.
“We are awaiting the police report,” said Erik Schrader, general manager of CBS affiliate Atlanta News First, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The biggest thing is they are home safe. ... They were able to use their phones and text some basic messages to our station. Our team was on the phone with several different agencies aware what was going on. I’m glad we were able to get the situation resolved.”
The entire situation lasted long enough for Schrader himself to drive over to the station in Midtown Atlanta late Monday night to await a resolution.
“It was a strange situation,” he said., “We really want answers to why it took so long to get them extricated. I’m hopeful in the coming days we can find out what led to that.”
