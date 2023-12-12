CBS affiliate Atlanta News First crew held hostage for 90 minutes

Two Atlanta News First reporters were held hostage by a man Monday night in Clayton County, but police were able to apprehend him without incident.

Reporter Asia Wilson and photojournalist Lauren Swaim were inside their ANF news van getting ready to do a live report in the parking lot of the Clayton County Sheriff’s office just before 11 p.m. Monday when a man approached them, saying he had a gun and threatened to shoot them if they called for help.

About 90 minutes later, the police arrested Brandon R. Logan, identified by police as a homeless man in Jonesboro. He was later charged with terroristic threats, false imprisonment, public drunk, obstructing/hindering emergency phone call, simple battery, simple assault, and loitering or prowling.