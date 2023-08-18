Briefs: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin added to Dragon Con; WSB Care-a-Thon totals

“Lord of the Rings” stars Sean Astin and Elijah Wood were added to the Dragon Con line up on Thursday, joining Andy Serkis (Gollum), who was previously announced.

The two actors will be in downtown Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2, Dragon Con announced on social media. The convention is expecting 65,000 people Labor Day weekend over five days.

Astin has previously been to Dragon Con in 2008 and 2010. This would be Wood’s first appearance.

The SAG-AFTRA strike will restrict what Astin and Wood may be able to say regarding any scripted projects created by the major production companies if they end up on a celebrity panel. But they could talk about the “Lord of the Rings” books or the acting process in general. They could also discuss their hobbies, opinions about other topics and their relationship with each other.

This convention also enables them to meet fans and make a little cash in the process.

WSB Radio for its annual Care-a-Thon for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center raised a record $1.9 million from its listeners last month.

This is the 23rd Care-a-Thon, which was created by former WSB morning host Scott Slade, and over the years, the station has raised more than $32 million.

“The money you give, every penny of it, goes to research and the comfort and care of the kids,” said Erick Erickson, afternoon host, on air.

“This places touches the hearts and minds of so many people,” said Clark Howard, former WSB host, who takes part every year.

